Driven to succeed: How real estate broker Brittney Pino found her ultimate vehicle | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

For Brittney Pino, a seasoned real estate broker with 22 years of experience, her Mercedes GLS 450 is more than just a vehicle—it’s a critical tool in her professional arsenal. As the owner of a firm with 20 agents, Brittney understands the importance of making a strong first impression, and her Mercedes does exactly that.

“Your car says a lot about you,” Brittney explains. “When I pull up to a listing appointment, clients are already sizing me up before I even speak.”

Her choice of a Mercedes, specifically the GLS 450, reflects her commitment to professionalism and success. “I like the Mercedes brand because it’s classy and it exudes confidence.”

But the GLS 450 isn’t just about appearances. For Brittney, it’s a versatile vehicle that seamlessly transitions between her professional and personal life. With features that accommodate her busy schedule as a working mom, the SUV offers flexibility for both business meetings and family trips. “I can flip up the back row for friends, or keep it down for luggage,” she says.

Safety and reliability are top priorities for Brittney, especially while transporting her two daughters through Baton Rouge’s busy traffic. The Mercedes’ advanced driver assistance features provide her with peace of mind. From lane assist alerting her to vehicles in the blind spot to proactive braking that detects potential collisions, Brittney feels confident that her Mercedes is actively protecting her and her girls with every mile.

What also sets her Mercedes experience apart is the dealership’s exceptional service. “They’re respectful of my time,” Brittney emphasizes. Whether purchasing a new vehicle or scheduling maintenance, she appreciates the straightforward, efficient process that never feels like a hassle.

After trying other brands, Brittney always returns to Mercedes. “I’ve shopped around, but nothing checks all the boxes like this,” she admits. From keyless entry to remote start, the car offers the luxury and convenience she demands.

Now on her fourth GLS 450, Brittney is a testament to Mercedes-Benz’s ability to meet the needs of professionals who refuse to compromise.

