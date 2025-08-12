Creating servant hearts in future caregivers: FranU’s coordinated service-learning and community involvement | By Sponsored Content -

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University’s mission is to educate and form Franciscan servant leaders of all faiths. At the heart of this mission is FranU’s rich service-learning program that prepares all students to be caregiving resources throughout their careers.

As an organization, FranU reaches into the community in multiple ways from holiday giving to introducing high school students to clinical career opportunities. As a university, its robust service-learning program teaches students to understand the person, before they can understand the patient.

“Service-learning promotes our mission of who we are as a Franciscan institution to serve all of God’s people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in our community,” says Dr. Rhoda Reddix, Director, Service-Learning and Associate Professor-Biology Human Medicine and Population Health Management Programs.

FranU’s service-learning program allows students to connect with local community partners to apply their clinical or healthcare knowledge from their courses in real life settings. Service-learning allows students to learn the root causes of social, environmental and ethical issues that plague their community. By doing that, students can gain a broader perspective of their curriculum and particular clinical discipline.

Since 2010, FranU has been recognized as one of three universities in Louisiana – and 368 universities in the nation – to hold the Carnegie Foundation’s Community Engagement Classification.

FranU designed its program based on a social justice framework that allows the student to develop a critical consciousness of self-awareness and awareness of others and their challenges.

“Once they accomplish those two levels, they can become that change agent or servant leader that we aspire for them to be,” says Reddix.

FranU works with community partners in more than 17 parishes. These community partners are local service organizations and nonprofits who serve as co-educators. They provide the environment for students to learn about some of the populations they will one day serve in their healthcare field.

All FranU students are required to complete an undergraduate Introduction to Theology course, which has a service-learning component. Students connect with community partners and track their service and record their reflections. At the end of the required 10 hours, faculty grade the students’ critical reflection assignments in class. Graduate students are required to complete four hours of advanced service projects.

FranU works to reach future students through its Wolfpack: Health Fellows Academy. This program introduces high school students in the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition to healthcare education and career opportunities. The students in this program can earn college credits and a scholarship to foster their journey to higher education.

“Our goal is for the student fellows to come away from this experience with heightened interest in pursuing a healthcare profession,” says Alicia Augustine Bates, Director, Family Nurse Practitioner Program.

To cap off each year of community involvement through education, FranU faculty and staff partner with Catholic Charities to coordinate a Christmas gift drive that brings nearly 200 gifts to families across the city.

“I’m really proud of the university and how they show up and deliver when called to help others,” says Rebecca Fontenot, Director of University Events. “When God blesses us, we have a responsibility to bless others.”

“All these experiences are important when students have chosen the pathway of becoming a healthcare provider,” says Reddix. “They’re going to encounter folks from all walks of life. We prepare them to be sound advocates for all their patients.”