Celebrate the season at Hollydays 2025, sponsored by Junior League of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

The Junior League of Baton Rouge invites the community to Hollydays 2025, happening October 16–18 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. This festive event offers more than just shopping—guests can experience exclusive preferred shopping hours, lively Ladies Night Out, the Silent Auction, Hollydays Spirits, and Candy Cane Lane, a favorite for families.

Hollydays is also an opportunity to give back. Proceeds support important local programs, including the Diaper Bank, Painted Playground, and StoryTime in the Garden, helping the League make a positive impact in Baton Rouge. Every ticket purchased contributes to these initiatives, allowing visitors to shop, celebrate, and support the community all at once.

For tickets and more information, click here.