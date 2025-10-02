Celebrate local creativity at the Arts Fest, sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Join us on October 4 for the annual Perkins Rowe Arts Fest, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dive into a vibrant arts market showcasing works by talented local creators. Think handcrafted jewelry, original canvases, ceramics, and more. Want live tunes? We’ve got that. Fun for the whole family? Absolutely. There will be music, activities, and plenty of discovery around every corner. All retail stores and restaurants will be open too, so you can shop, eat, and enjoy the arts all in one festive afternoon. See you at Perkins Rowe for a celebration of creativity and community you don’t want to miss!

