Can you buy a home without perfect credit? Yes, you can, sponsored by Synergy One Lending

A perfect credit score isn’t required to buy a home, despite common misconceptions. While a higher credit score can qualify a buyer for lower rates, motivated buyers with imperfect credit can still succeed. Grant Faul, Operations Manager at Synergy One Lending, notes that S1L works with clients across a range of credit profiles and provides guidance throughout the process. One key resource is FinFit, a credit fitness program designed to help buyers strengthen their financial health and prepare for homeownership. With the right plan and support, buyers can confidently pursue their goal of owning a home, building both equity and long-term financial stability.

