What's cooking across the pond? A local design pro dishes on British versus American kitchens | By Sally Grace Cagle

While interior design preferences can greatly differ from country to country, the kitchens here in America have major appeal according to this House & Garden article on the topic. As the British designers state in the article, our kitchens typically provide plenty of storage (for our many gadgets and gizmos), with aesthetically pleasing and mess-free countertops. Due in large part to the American distaste for clutter, our kitchens seem easily recognizable and enviable to the British.

Local design professional Anne Underwood has always had a deep love for British design, and after recently returning from an English vacation where she found even more inspiration for her future work, she’s sharing her notes on the appeal of British design and the American kitchen. Scroll below to see her answers to the Q&A.

How and why do British and American design preferences differ regarding kitchens?

“American homes tend to be bigger and have more space for larger kitchens, whereas British homes tend to be more historic and have smaller pass-through kitchens. Where we maximize as many cabinets as possible and render custom cabinets for optimal function, it is more common in an English kitchen to have lower cabinets with open shelves above. In some instances, the storage underneath a counter may have a fabric skirt as opposed to wooden doors to conceal. Also, the British will often add a piece of furniture such as a cupboard or cabinet to a kitchen for added storage, which you don’t really see in the U.S. All of these differences result in very defining styles: the British kitchen being a more hodge-podge look filled with character from the different finishes, aged furniture and fabrics versus an American kitchen that is very consistent with custom cabinetry and an overall ‘cleaner,’ more streamlined look.”

Which do you prefer?

“This is a tough one because I really like storage and keeping visual clutter under control. However, I am tired of boring, impersonal, generic white kitchens. Kitchens are the most expensive room in a home to renovate, so people tend to want to go really safe and turn to white. I like to challenge my clients to bring color and warmth into a kitchen design. It’s refreshing to infuse a utilitarian space with personality. After all, it’s a room people spend a lot of time in so it should bring them joy.”

Why do American kitchens highly appeal to the British?

“The Brits envy the endless storage, efficient functionality, and high-end appliances that have become the golden standard stateside. Americans build their kitchens to rival a professional kitchen and often include multiple ovens, sinks and sometimes even dishwashers! Americans tend to have more gadgets in their kitchen. A well thought out kitchen can have a tidy space for each small appliance–the coffee maker, instant pot, air fryer, blender, etc.–to be hidden away yet easy to access. American kitchen islands are workhorses packed with storage and offer a versatile space to prep food and serve it. British kitchens more commonly have a table and chairs instead of an island.”

Do you agree with this appeal?

“Americans really invest in their kitchens, so I completely agree with the appeal! I think it’s a universal dream to have a proper place for everything and an efficient way to cook. A clean look with classic details is always in style. In my ideal kitchen, I would combine the function of an American kitchen with some of the off-beat character of a British kitchen to achieve the best of both!”

Do you have any design advice on creating the quintessential American kitchen?

“Planning out different stations and knowing how a kitchen will function is the first place to start. You want to make sure people can get into the refrigerator or trash bin while others are cooking so that everyone isn’t jammed up together. Once the functional layout is sorted, design the cabinetry with details (always inset doors!) and layer finishes with tile, stone, paints and stains, lighting, and fabric. I use handmade Turkish or Morrocan runners to warm up the floors. I also really love utilizing a butler’s pantry too. This is a separate smaller space off of the kitchen that can have a supportive function like a bar, coffee area, etc. It’s a great opportunity to make a bolder statement with color, tile and wallpaper than you do in the main kitchen.”