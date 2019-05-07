Steal the scene: Dream kitchen

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home. However, this home’s heart goes much deeper. Raffled off as last year’s St. Jude Dream Home, the proceeds from tickets purchased in hopes of calling this kitchen—and the rest of the house built by Alvarez Construction—home benefitted St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital’s ongoing mission to both treat children and work toward cures. Looking forward to this year’s home (which is open for touring this month), we glean design ideas from the 2018 Dream Home kitchen designed by Acadian House Kitchen & Bath Studio. Tickets are available for purchase at stjude.org.

