Spotted: Rachel Cannon Limited’s new line of candles

If you’re a regular inRegister reader, you’ve likely studied frequent design tips or admired stunning interior shots from featured interior designer Rachel Cannon. While already a master of enhancing visual appeal, Cannon has recently expanded her talents to elevate the aromatic experience of our homes as well.

The new Rachel Cannon Limited home fragrance collection debuted last month with its signature scent, “Classic.” Reminiscent of Cannon’s designs, the soft notes of white amber and lily of the valley combine to create a crisp, calming atmosphere.

“This idea was born when I realized that my favorite client gift to give is a candle,” says Cannon. “We love to set the mood on installation day by getting their rooms ready and lighting a beautifully scented candle before they arrive for the big reveal. It dawned on me that we could create our own fragrances that would not only be the finishing touch on their homes, but a unique way for us to say thank you to our clients.”

Expect two additional fragrances, “Fresh” and “Smart,” to roll out over the next year. The completed candle collection will represent Rachel Cannon Limited’s tagline—“Classic. Fresh. Smart.”—which Cannon says represents both her design aesthetic and clients. In the meantime, shop the signature scented “Classic” candle online at rachelcannonlimited.com.