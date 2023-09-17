Spotted: Artworks to refresh your home for the new season
If you’re looking to refresh your décor this fall, investing in a new painting can liven up any room. Here are three of our favorite picks from local galleries and shops.
Who said fall décor can’t be colorful? The Foyer has an abundance of paintings, but this piece titled “Southern Fall” by local artist Francelle Theriot has a mixture of both warm colors to balance nearly any home.
Oysters play a huge part of Louisiana cuisine and culture. They can also double as sophisticated home décor. If you’re looking for more neutral palette, these oyster prints from LD Linens & Decor are a must.
This piece from Ann Connelly Fine Art Gallery incorporates saturated traditional fall colors in an non-traditional landscape. Artist Rachel Brumer uses hand-dyed textiles, silk-screened shapes and printed forms provide shape and depth in this series.