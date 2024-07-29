Shop Quiz! with Curated Interior Consignment | By Katherine LeBlanc -

Secondhand shopping is all the rage, and not just for your closet. The durability and charm of antique furniture are inspiring many people to turn their homes into galleries of vintage and collected pieces.

Curated, a locally owned interior consignment shop operated not through a brick-and-mortar location but rather through an Instagram page, specializes in interior furnishings and is helping refine the hunt for pre-owned pieces. Below, owner Danielle Zito gives us the scoop on her one-of-a-kind business in the Q&A. Read on for all the details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @curated_br_no

What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

“We originally opened Curated to sell our own furniture with no intention of staying open long-term. We quickly became inundated with consignment inquiries and realized there were very few local interior consignment stores. So, what was initially just a way to sell some of our personal items has become a full-time business.”

What are some of your best-selling products?

“Some of our best-selling items are antique and vintage consoles, living room chairs–especially swivel chairs–and dining tables.”

Can you share a hint of what shoppers will see in your store next season?

“Because of the consignment aspect, we never know what inventory we will be getting in, but I can say that we are consistently adding new items.”

What is one thing customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of

“We are very particular about the items we sell. Regardless of age (antique, vintage or nearly new), we make sure they are clean and have few imperfections, if any! A lot of pieces sell rather quickly. Most people purchase sight unseen, but customers are always welcome to schedule an appointment to view items in person.”

What is something new customers might like to know?

“A shop secret is that we keep wish lists for repeat customers.”

To shop furnishings from Curated, and follow the Curated Instagram account.