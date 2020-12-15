Purely ornamental: Holiday baubles from local artists

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| HOMES

Running out of wall space? Local artists are taking their talents to much smaller canvases with ornaments meant to transform trees into works of art. Each of the one-of-a-kind pieces featured here offers a glimpse into the artist’s signature style while still hinting at the heart of the season. Whether a child’s handprint or a gold-leafed depiction of Mary, these baubles are heirlooms meant to be cherished for years to come.

