Purely ornamental: Holiday baubles from local artists
Running out of wall space? Local artists are taking their talents to much smaller canvases with ornaments meant to transform trees into works of art. Each of the one-of-a-kind pieces featured here offers a glimpse into the artist’s signature style while still hinting at the heart of the season. Whether a child’s handprint or a gold-leafed depiction of Mary, these baubles are heirlooms meant to be cherished for years to come.
