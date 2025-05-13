Small changes help bring charm back into a historic Garden District home | By Kamryn Tramonte -

For interior stylist Nicole Marchand, it’s all in the details.

Marchand’s work began in her own home, with an effort to reveal the house’s historic story. With the wide variety of homes in the Garden District, some have retained original elements, but many, like her own, have been flipped and stripped of their charm and character. While modern renovations and new builds have their perks, Marchand says that these contemporary features take away from the charm she wanted to see in her home.

“It’s a very family-friendly area, and some of the homes have been here since the 1920s or longer,” Marchand says. “I think especially when you’re looking in an area like that, kind of homey charm is what you’re looking for. It’s important to keep that aspect inside the home as well.”

The dining room is the first area to catch the eye when entering Marchand’s home. She brought back some of the home’s old-school charm by adding a vintage-inspired chandelier and a ceiling medallion above it. It’s a small detail that makes a big difference.

“It’s always a work in progress for us,” Marchand shares. “I think of it as small but mighty changes that can happen over time.”

Perhaps the most beloved addition to her home is the thrifted piano. Marchand bought the piece on Facebook Marketplace, with it previously belonging to someone’s grandmother. While it isn’t fancy or new, the worn-in instrument radiates warmth and character.

“Pieces like this with a vintage and homey vibe are good to bring in,” she says. “Rather than modern market furnishing, we like to bring in furniture with a little bit of character, even from an antique standpoint.”

Marchand explains that making these adjustments was important to her because it felt like something was missing. “It feels like it’s been covered up in a way,” she adds. “You can feel the stories, and they’re still there, but it feels a little lost or hidden from the big changes previously made to the home.”

A main area of focus for bringing back charm was the kitchen. A renovation by the previous owners implemented a streamlined view that Marchand felt lacked personality. By incorporating something as small as new cabinet knobs, she added the original flair back.

To Marchand, homemade art is one of the best ways to enhance a home’s comfort. Marchand’s two daughters, Penelope and Frankie, created all of the framed art displayed throughout the home, including the mug and artwork pictured above.”I find it invaluable compared to anything else,” she says.

For anyone looking to turn their house into a home, Marchand advises against trying to do it all at once. She says that large investments are not always necessary and something as simple as changing kitchen knobs, framing artwork or scouring Facebook Marketplace for fun vintage finds will do the trick.

“I think that’s how the Garden District neighborhood was intended to be,” says Marchand. “It was built off of family and love, and I think just like the area, it’s the small things that count when you’re building your space.”

To learn more about Nicole Marchand and follow along with her projects, follow her on Instagram.