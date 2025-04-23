See more of the spaces in this home by Dupree Construction Company Inc. during the Parade of Homes event happening this weekend and next weekend. Photos courtesy Home Builder's Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

Get interior design inspiration at the upcoming Parade of Homes event

Inspiration is everywhere. But at the Parade of Homes event presented by Ferguson Home this weekend, April 26-27, and next weekend, May 3-4, it’s built right into each of the new 41 homes featured, no searching necessary.

While Parade of Homes has been an exciting event in Baton Rouge for some time, this year’s festivities are under brand new leadership, with the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge now being led by Karen Profita. But as always, each home will offer an exciting tour, allowing attendees to get a look at the latest interior design trends and see how local design professionals are implementing them.

From modern to traditional and farmhouse to French-influenced, there will be something to suit every style. With the homes scattered across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston, plan your stops ahead of time using the full list of homes to map out your trip and make the most of the day.

Throughout the weekend, local spots like Solera and Mestizo are offering complimentary menu items with a Parade of Homes ticket. There will also be other individual events, including seminars on color trends, the renovation process and more, allowing guests to connect with local builders, interior designers and industry professionals who helped to bring the Parade of Homes to life.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

