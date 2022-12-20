Trevor Noah’s Manhattan penthouse is a lesson in city-slicker chic

When TV host, comedian and author Trevor Noah would wrap filming on The Daily Show, he would retreat to his eclectic penthouse in Manhattan. But now that his time on the hit show has come to a close, the comedian is spending less time in the sleepless city and on the road as he starts touring, recently listing the home for $12.95 million.

The three-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot penthouse, located in the New York Telephone Building, has a historic ambiance, with Art Deco-inspired interiors and exteriors. And while the penthouse pays respect to the history of its origins in the 1920s, it also adds a modern twist through its colorful upholstery and soaring views of the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. A home theater, granite wet bar, marble fireplace and French oak flooring also lend a luxurious touch.

To get a local interpretation of the artistic design of this penthouse, we spoke to Baton Rouge decorating pro Arianne Bellizaire of Arianne Bellizaire Interiors. Scroll over the big picture below for her thoughts on all the details, then keep scrolling for more views of this sleek space: