Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s clean and contemporary Southern California home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s California home has sold for a whopping $15.2 million ahead of their move to the Sunshine State with their daughter Willa. The contemporary home, which the couple bought for $14.1 million, was designed by Jae Omar and includes nine bedrooms and eleven baths, along with an open-concept floor plan, high ceilings and a lap pool with spa, a custom wine cellar, and a massive oak tree that demands to be seen. A two-bedroom guest–and party–house is also on the property, and includes an aquarium, a cigar humidor, a kegerator, a fog machine, disco lights and even a DJ station. It’s safe to say that we’re suckers for this home!

But beyond the home’s many amenities, its contemporary design is definitely Pinterest board worthy. To help parse out how to make the style of this home work in any space, we reached out to Sara Abercrombie of Abercrombie Designs for some of her tips, found below. Click on the picture below for Abercrombie’s tips and scroll further to see even more pictures of the home.