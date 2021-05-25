Spotted: Bird-footed gold bowl from Culotta Waechter Home

Despite its petite size, this whimsical little vessel is enough to bring a fun and unique touch to any shelf or coffee table. While three legs and webbed feet cultivate charm, the simple, round bowl atop could function for any variety of uses, from a pot for succulents to a key holder. Whether a duck, goose or brown pelican (our steadfast state bird), this bird-footed bowl from Culotta Waechter Home at The Foyer is ready is waddle straight into your house.

