Photography by Avery White.

Baton Rouge homes with spooktacular Halloween displays

|
By
-

Spooky season is in full swing in the Capital Region. And many Baton Rougeans are showing off their Halloween spirit through creative decorations and displays.

225 contributing photographer Avery White took to the streets to capture some of the most elaborate setups around town—from a “spookeasy” in Rouzan to an inflatable spider’s giant web in Spanish Town. Here’s a look.

Did we miss the best Halloween decorations in your neighborhood? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

2350 Terrace Ave.

725 Spanish Town Road

724 N. Seventh St.

655 Bungalow Lane

9976 Chateau Drive

2029 Deaux Parc Drive

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter. 

