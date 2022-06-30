ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from June

This month saw two of our favorite issues of the year hit newsstands: our annual Weddings issue and our travel-themed June issue, both of which came packed with stories about locals living their best lives, whether on their big days or on their travels domestically and abroad. Here are some of the stories that got the most interest this month:

5. Board Games: YOLO Board and Bike founder Jeff Archer talks his business, the beach and creating community

Who would guess that a coastal-cool sports brand would have its roots in Baton Rouge? That’s the question we asked ourselves when we dove into this popular story about YOLO Board and Bike founder Jeff Archer, who at 23 moved from Baton Rouge to Venice Beach to begin a string of entrepreneurial ventures. Inspired by the oceanside lifestyles he observed there, Archer eventually found a niche in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for his Gulf Coast take on paddleboards and bikes. Click the link above to learn more about how it all came to be.

4. A passion for intricate needlework designs is passed to a new generation

You can find “grandmillennial chic” among recent trends making old-school style cool again—including the trend of needlework, which can be seen adorning more than your great aunt’s living room throw pillows these days. In this story, we chatted with the needlework enthusiasts at The Elegant Needle, as well as with the owner of the Mo Stitch Co. Etsy shop, to learn more about how this hobby took off again in 2022.

3. A fashion influencer takes us behind the scenes of her multi-destination honeymoon

This happy-go-lucky look at Rodéo Boutique manager Lala Vied McDonald’s three-week-long, globe-trotting honeymoon landed in your No. 3 slot this month. With our Weddings issue still finding fans in town, we figured our [email protected] readers would be interested in an extra dose of glamour, fashion and a bit of romance, all of which you can find by clicking the link above.

2. Peek inside the big-day bliss of our 2022-2023 Weddings issue

Our annual Weddings issue dropped this month with our first-ever reveal party, bringing readers and featured brides in on the magic that makes these stories come to life every year. We also couldn’t have done it without you submitting your own weddings, engagement announcements and anniversary announcements, plus the lovely locals recalling the details that made their big day so unique. Peek inside for all the pretty details.

1. Island Hopping: These spots off the Gulf Coast are worth exploring

Our No. 1 slot reveals the restlessness of vacation season, especially when it comes to water-bound wanderlust. In this segment from our June issue’s cover story package, we explore some lesser-known islands primed for providing a private-island experience with a hefty dose of outdoor adventure, whether off the coast of Mississippi, Alabama or our own home state. Be sure to click through the link to check out our map before planning your next escape.