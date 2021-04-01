ICYMI: Check out inRegister’s five most-clicked stories from March

The third month of 2021 brought, after what seemed like an endless tunnel of unknown challenges, a glimmer of hope to much of the world. Here at inRegister, though, we’d been anticipating brighter days for quite some time, collecting stories about Baton Rouge’s most stylish and interesting people and events with as much excitement as ever before.

Below, click through the links to check out some of the stories you liked reading the most:

5. Hippity hop hop, Easter’s on its way—but these bunny-themed children’s books are classics year-round

Whether for real-life children or the inner child we all carry with us, the books proffered by local bookshop Red Stick Reads have never failed to celebrate the purest corners of life. In this roundup of recommendations, we looked to bunny-inspired books awash in the Easter spirit—and perfect to leave behind in a basket full of treats.

4. Easy ways to incorporate a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired hue in your home all year long

We were green with envy over Lisa Girouard, residential design director at the The Design Studio, and the ease with which she knows how to incorporate the lush, outdoorsy hue into spaces big or small. Even with St. Patrick’s Day behind us, we’re still checking out these tips for a colorful living space that doesn’t turn green into a gimmick.

3. Upper crust: At-home artisan bakers prove how sweet it is to follow your passion

Leave it to a food-centric cover story to attract attention. This piece celebrating the diversity of at-home bakers in Baton Rouge brought us an in-depth look at the backstories behind some of the city’s favorite made-to-order sweets and the chefs who create them (though we certainly love the savory options, too!).

2. How a small church in St. Amant inspires inclusivity amidst isolation

Stepping slightly outside parish limits, we looked to the nearby Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant to parse out the ways its congregation came together to create the Full of Grace Café and its many services, an encouraging model for other faith-based communities looking to come together to offer free, dignifying services to those who need them the most—starting with a cup of coffee.

1. Celeb style: Kelly Clarkson’s Tennessee lake home

Ah, the lives of the rich and famous. In this darling dose of escapism, we asked Ty Larkins of Ty Larkins Interiors to divulge his dissection of pop star Kelly Clarkson’s unorthodox mansion on the forested lakeside of Hendersonville, Tennessee. If you’ve never heard of this oasis outside Nashville yet, you’ll surely know it now.