The inRegister staff’s favorite stories from this summer | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The inRegister issues from this summer include stories on European vacations, local nonprofits and just about anything in between. To get a last look at our summer issues, we got the inRegister editorial staff’s opinion on their favorite stories from the last few months. Keep reading to see if your top pick made the list.

Ready or Not by Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois

“I am going to shamelessly plug myself and say that one of my favorite inRegister stories this summer was my debut editor’s note in the July issue. Back before I even worked at inRegister, I have the most vivid memories of reading former editor Ashley Sexton Gordon’s monthly column. Some of those stories are burned into my memory in such a way that when I started working under Ashley at the magazine, I had to refrain from bringing up minute details of her life that she had shared in issues past. I didn’t want to seem crazy, of course. And maybe I am crazy, but when I went to write my own column, I felt the weight of the greatness that has come before me. I wasn’t sure I could measure up. However, as soon as I started writing my first-ever column in the notes app on my phone around 1 a.m., it just felt right. Call it narcissism, but I already have the column hanging up.”

– Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois, editor

Flow State by Kelli Bozeman

“This story is an inspiration for anyone whose personal style runs counter to current design trends. From its sunken living room and moody black walls to its modern artwork, sleek steel-inset windows, cypress ceiling and Venetian plaster accents, each space showcases homeowner Ellen Dantin’s design aesthetic. ‘I really don’t want to feel like I’m in Baton Rouge,’ she told architect Dwayne Carruth. ‘I want to walk into my house and feel like I am just transported somewhere else.’ In the August issue, writer Kelli Bozeman captures the story of how local professionals brought this innovative vision to life.”

– Adrian E. Hirsch, managing editor

State of the Union: Sarah Ellen Edwards and Christopher Bates’ Governor’s Mansion wedding day by Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois

“Each summer, the June edition of inRegister is accompanied by the highly anticipated Weddings issue, full of local brides, grooms and more. This year, we had the opportunity to cover the wedding of the daughter of Governor John Bel Edwards, Sarah Ellen Edwards, and her new husband, Christopher Bates. The reception was held at the Governor’s Mansion, making me think of this as our state’s version of Naomi Biden’s White House wedding. The bride was determined to incorporate ‘as much Louisiana as possible,’ into her day, so read the full story to see how that was achieved.”

– Sally Grace Cagle, community writer

La Belle Vie: A jaunt through the south of France to unearth vintage treasures by Swathi Reddy

“I think most of us can agree that we might have been a little jealous of our friends and family who traveled to Europe this summer. That being said, I would never miss an opportunity to look at their pictures and hear about their wild adventures from across the pond. Reading this piece from our June issue had me feeling like I was traveling around France with Lily Barfield, hunting for special treasures. This is definitely a must-read for all travel lovers!”

– Ryn Lakvold, editorial intern

“Call me basic, but you just can’t beat Best Dressed! As a Baton Rouge native and longtime reader of inRegister magazine, I looked forward to this issue every year without fail. My girlfriends and I get together and read each honorees’ bios aloud, drooling over the outfits, shoes and poses. It makes it even more special that I was able to contribute to this issue as an intern. There’s simply nothing better!”

– Lilly Chastain, editorial intern