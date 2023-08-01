Best Dressed 2023: Locals show off their style in support of the American Cancer Society
They say fashion is only skin deep. However, every year, the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball challenges that misconception as 20 local honorees strut down the runway to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. This union of fashion and philanthropy makes for what is consistently one of the biggest fundraisers in Baton Rouge—and more broadly for the American Cancer Society. Last year’s event raised some $1.4 million for local and national cancer initiatives.
“Patient services, research grants, transportation grants, wig distributions and thousands of families have all been impacted by the generosity of our community, and that is not only necessary but inspiring,” 2023 honoree and past event chairwoman Michelle Lanoix says. “Cancer does not discriminate, and we are all a part of someone’s story of diagnosis, treatment, survivorship or remembrance.”
The 56th installment, this year’s event will take place on August 12 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. On the following pages, you’ll meet this year’s honorees who know firsthand the impact that cancer has. Together, they are taking action to make a positive change on the lives of cancer patients present and future.
Your style in five words or less: Confident, chic, feminine
Fashion inspiration: My great grandmother, Freda Green
Daily uniform: Dress pants with a printed blouse
Weekend ensemble: A pair of Spanx legging, a tank and Nike dunks
Go-to pair of denim: Good American
Most splurge-worthy item: Handbag
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: High-waisted jeans
Handbag of choice: Fendi bucket bag
Signature fragrance: YSL Libre Intense
Must-have product: ZO skincare products
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Dress for who you want to be every day. If you are overdressed, that’s always OK!
What are you wearing: Carolina Herrera gown
Your style in five words or less: Unconventional, Southern, classic
Favorite designer: Tom Ford
Daily uniform: Jeans, boots and a button-down
Go-to pair of denim: Vintage Levi’s or 7 For All Mankind
Prized possession: Tiffany watch gifted to me by my wife on my first Father’s Day
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: I’ll wear anything once. Life’s too short!
Worst fashion memory: Three-piece, baby blue polyester suit worn in my Olan Mills portrait
If no one were looking, I’d wear: A velour tracksuit
Favorite footwear: Lucchese boots
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Have your clothing properly tailored.
What are you wearing: Brooks Brothers blazer, Ralph Lauren bucks
Your style in five words or less: Classic, casual, confident
Fashion inspiration: My bestie, Katie Hardman. She is the most fabulous person I know.
Daily uniform: Scrubs
Go-to pair of denim: Anything Hudson
Most splurge-worthy item: Silk pajamas
Piece I will skimp on: Exercise clothes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Cowboy boots
Worst fashion memory: Purple Girbaud jean shorts circa 1989
Must-have product: Sunscreen
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Be yourself.
What are you wearing: Dress from Chatta Box
Your style in five words or less: Classic and sophisticated with a modern edge
Fashion inspiration: My teenage daughters. They keep me humble and in style.
Favorite designer: Alice & Olivia, Rag & Bone, Veronica Beard
Daily uniform: I love jeans with a statement top.
Weekend ensemble: I struggle with casual clothes, but I do have a few favorite lounge sets.
Go-to pair of denim: I actually love Express jeans. They are great for tall girls.
I can’t get enough of: Sneakers
Worst fashion memory: Z Cavariccis
Handbag of choice: Bandolier wristlet phone case
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Be you, and always overdress!
What are you wearing: Smythe suit, Chatta Box
Your style in five words or less: So fresh and so clean
Daily uniform: Suit and tie if I have meetings or a Nike hoodie if I’m in the office
Weekend ensemble: Nike from head to toe
Go-to pair of denim: Why would I wear denim?
Most splurge-worthy item: Tailored suit
Piece I will skimp on: Dress shirts. The Dillard’s New Year’s sale is a mandatory event.
I can’t get enough of: Gucci loafers
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Suspenders and/or navy blue shoes
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Someone is always looking.
Signature cologne: Baccarat Rouge 540
What are you wearing: Shirt and tie from Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers
Fashion inspiration: George Clooney. That guy always looks great.
Favorite designer: Brunello Cucinelli
Daily uniform: Black FIGS scrubs
Weekend ensemble: Dark jeans, boots, black polo
Go-to pair of denim: Dark John Elliotts
Worst fashion memory: High school wearing five-pleat pants, a dress shirt, tie and suspenders
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Whatever I want
Signature cologne: Creed Millesime Imperial
Must-have product: Skinmedica TNS Advanced+ Serum
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Match your shoe and belt color.
What are you wearing: Brunello Cucinelli check blazer, Bottega Veneta belt and shoes
Your style in five words or less: Simple, classic, bright, fun
Fashion inspiration: I get my best inspiration from random women walking with confidence.
Favorite designer: Pedram Couture
Weekend ensemble: Fun dresses and fun heels
Go-to pair of denim: J Brand and Hudson
Most splurge-worthy item: Fun shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Chunky mules
Must-have product: Simple, cotton dresses with pockets
Favorite footwear: Jimmy Choo for their classic look and comfort
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: You can never be overdressed.
What are you wearing: Custom gown by Pedram Couture
Your style in five words or less: Classic, sophisticated, timeless
Fashion inspiration: My father. Suits and derby hats were a staple in his wardrobe, whether walking the streets of downtown Baton Rouge or attending the Bayou Classic. His style was always top notch.
Favorite designer: My childhood friend Geno Brown, owner of Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers
Go-to pair of denim: A good, comfortable Levi’s 541 Athletic Fit jeans
Prized possession: My dad’s old pocket watch
Most splurge-worthy item: A quality, custom suit or a smart pair of dress shoes
Piece I will skimp on: Tennis shoes. I rarely wear them.
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Capri joggers
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My tattered, 20-something-year-old Tulane football T-shirt with sweatpants
Best fashion advice you’ve received: Simplicity is the key to looking sharp.
What are you wearing: Shirt and blazer by Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers, VellaPais loafers
Your style in five words or less: Chic with a stylish edge
Favorite designer: Currently, Veronica Beard, but it depends on the season
Daily uniform: Athleisure by Vuori or Athleta
Prized possession: My wedding band
Most splurge-worthy item: Hermés Birkin bag
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Animal print
Worst fashion memory: Big, permed hair from the 1980s
Must-have product: Hair extensions, Botox and a Diet Coke
Favorite footwear: Golden Goose or Rag & Bone sneakers
What are you wearing: Mestiza New York dress, Chatta Box
Your style in five words or less: Modern, masculine, effortless
Worst fashion memory: Baggy clothes and frosted tips
Most splurge-worthy item: Definitely shoes
I can’t get enough of: Pink
Best fashion advice you’ve received: The most important part of the outfit is confidence.
What are you wearing: Amiri bomber jacket and Chelsea boots
Your style in five words or less: Dynamic sophistication with a pop of color
Favorite designer: ALEXIS and Alice & Olivia
Prized possession: A necklace given to me by my husband for our anniversary
Most splurge-worthy item: Sunglasses
Piece I will skimp on: Makeup
I can’t get enough of: Hats
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Walmart pajamas. They’re so comfortable.
Favorite footwear: Golden Goose sneakers
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Wear what you love!
What are you wearing: Akris dress
Your style in five words or less: Trendsetter, urban, classic
Fashion inspiration: Deepika Padukone
Daily uniform: Dressy pants, a top and a blazer
Weekend ensemble: Black leggings, a tank, denim jacket, Jordans and a hat
Piece I will skimp on: Hair products
I can’t get enough of: Hats
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Culottes
Worst fashion memory: Bolo tie
Signature fragrance: YSL Black Opium
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Wear what makes you feel like a queen.
What are you wearing: Tarun Tahiliani printed Lehenga set
Your style in five words or less: Athletic, simple and comfortable
Fashion inspiration: Social media ads
Favorite designer: Tim’s Garage
Daily uniform: Nike shorts, graphic T-shirt and a pair of fire kicks
Weekend ensemble: Same as my daily uniform. I try to live every day like it’s the weekend.
Go-to pair of denim: David Bitton Buffalo
Most splurge-worthy item: Watches
Favorite footwear: Nike Air Max 1s
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Jean shorts
What are you wearing: Custom jacket from Harper’s Haberdashery, Jack of Spades pants, Cuts shirt, Alexander McQueen shoes
Your style in five words or less: Simple, comfortable, stylish
Favorite designer: Tom Ford
Daily uniform: Scrubs
Weekend ensemble: G Star jeans, Amiri T-shirt and Converse
Prized possession: My watches
Most splurge-worthy item: Dress shoes and belts
Worst fashion memory: Parachute pants and “roach killers”
Must-have product: ZO Exfoliating Polish
Favorite footwear: Christian Louboutin
Best fashion advice you’ve received: Be yourself.
What are you wearing: Custom bespoke suit, Christian Louboutin shoes
Your style in five words or less: Shabby chic, Western, causal, fun
Favorite designer: Ralph Lauren
Weekend ensemble: Comfortable jeans and Converse shoes
Prized possession: A diamond necklace from my husband
Most splurge-worthy item: A great leather jacket
Piece I will skimp on: “On trend” clothing
I can’t get enough of: Sunglasses and Converse shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Anything snakeskin
Signature fragrance: Bond No.9 New York
Handbag of choice: A fringed, retro Louis Vuitton bag
What are you wearing: Outfit from Chatta Box
Daily uniform: Jeans with a cute top—and a blazer sometimes
Go-to pair of denim: Spanx bootcut jeans
Most splurge-worthy item: Krewe eyeglasses
Piece I will skimp on: Sunglasses because I lose them
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A crop top
Signature fragrance: Tiffany & Co.
Must-have product: Estée Lauder lash primer and Double Wear mascara
Favorite footwear: Hoka sneakers
Best fashion advice you’ve received: Wear what makes you feel comfortable and fabulous.
What are you wearing: Pearl by Lela Rose styled by Kathy D’Angelo, Krewe glasses from Optical Shoppe
Your style in five words or less: Classic and comfortable
Daily uniform: Button-down shirt, jeans and Lucchese boots
Weekend ensemble: Vuori athletic attire
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Baggy jeans
Piece I will skimp on: Socks
Worst fashion memory: Many trends from high school
Signature cologne: Creed Green Irish Tweed
Must-have product: Sunspel T-shirts
Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Less is more.
Favorite watch: Rolex Submariner
What are you wearing: George Bass shirt, Rolex watch
Favorite designer: Hugo Boss
Go-to pair of denim: It’s actually a denim, Untuckit shirt.
Most splurge-worthy item: My Rolex
Piece I will skimp on: I don’t skimp.
I can’t get enough of: Shoes
If no one were looking, I’d wear: A T-shirt every day
Signature cologne: Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue
Favorite footwear: Anything Nike and Jordan brand
Best fashion advice you’ve received: Keep it classy.
Your style in five words or less: Chic, fresh and neutral
Fashion inspiration: Instagram influencer Cella Jane
Daily uniform: Give me a maxi dress or a cute, short shift dress all day! That’s my jam.
Most splurge-worthy item: Most definitely a handbag. Louis Vuitton is my weakness, but I think I am ready for a Chanel bag—or two.
Worst fashion memory: I used to wear this one oversized, cotton dress on repeat right before I got pregnant with our first daughter. My husband hated it, and I loved it. Looking back, it was probably the worst dress ever.
If no one were looking, I’d wear: My pajamas, 24/7
Best fashion advice you’ve received: Get rid of anything in your closet that doesn’t feel good. And invest in quality pieces.
What are you wearing: Steve Madden dress and shoes
Your style in five words or less: Professional and casual
Favorite designer: Peter Millar
Daily uniform: A button-down, a suit or khakis, no tie
Piece I will skimp on: Shoes
Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A muscle shirt
If no one were looking, I’d wear: Sketchers
Favorite footwear: Cole Hahn Zero Grands
Signature cologne: Niven Morgan
Favorite watch: Garmin Forerunner 235
What are you wearing: Suit and tie from McLavy Ltd.