Best Dressed 2023: Locals show off their style in support of the American Cancer Society | By inRegister Staff -

They say fashion is only skin deep. However, every year, the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball challenges that misconception as 20 local honorees strut down the runway to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. This union of fashion and philanthropy makes for what is consistently one of the biggest fundraisers in Baton Rouge—and more broadly for the American Cancer Society. Last year’s event raised some $1.4 million for local and national cancer initiatives.

“Patient services, research grants, transportation grants, wig distributions and thousands of families have all been impacted by the generosity of our community, and that is not only necessary but inspiring,” 2023 honoree and past event chairwoman Michelle Lanoix says. “Cancer does not discriminate, and we are all a part of someone’s story of diagnosis, treatment, survivorship or remembrance.”

The 56th installment, this year’s event will take place on August 12 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. On the following pages, you’ll meet this year’s honorees who know firsthand the impact that cancer has. Together, they are taking action to make a positive change on the lives of cancer patients present and future.

Your style in five words or less: Confident, chic, feminine

Fashion inspiration: My great grandmother, Freda Green

Daily uniform: Dress pants with a printed blouse

Weekend ensemble: A pair of Spanx legging, a tank and Nike dunks

Go-to pair of denim: Good American

Most splurge-worthy item: Handbag

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: High-waisted jeans

Handbag of choice: Fendi bucket bag

Signature fragrance: YSL Libre Intense

Must-have product: ZO skincare products

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Dress for who you want to be every day. If you are overdressed, that’s always OK!

What are you wearing: Carolina Herrera gown

Your style in five words or less: Unconventional, Southern, classic

Favorite designer: Tom Ford

Daily uniform: Jeans, boots and a button-down

Go-to pair of denim: Vintage Levi’s or 7 For All Mankind

Prized possession: Tiffany watch gifted to me by my wife on my first Father’s Day

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: I’ll wear anything once. Life’s too short!

Worst fashion memory: Three-piece, baby blue polyester suit worn in my Olan Mills portrait

If no one were looking, I’d wear: A velour tracksuit

Favorite footwear: Lucchese boots

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Have your clothing properly tailored.

What are you wearing: Brooks Brothers blazer, Ralph Lauren bucks

Your style in five words or less: Classic, casual, confident

Fashion inspiration: My bestie, Katie Hardman. She is the most fabulous person I know.

Daily uniform: Scrubs

Go-to pair of denim: Anything Hudson

Most splurge-worthy item: Silk pajamas

Piece I will skimp on: Exercise clothes

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Cowboy boots

Worst fashion memory: Purple Girbaud jean shorts circa 1989

Must-have product: Sunscreen

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Be yourself.

What are you wearing: Dress from Chatta Box

Your style in five words or less: Classic and sophisticated with a modern edge

Fashion inspiration: My teenage daughters. They keep me humble and in style.

Favorite designer: Alice & Olivia, Rag & Bone, Veronica Beard

Daily uniform: I love jeans with a statement top.

Weekend ensemble: I struggle with casual clothes, but I do have a few favorite lounge sets.

Go-to pair of denim: I actually love Express jeans. They are great for tall girls.

I can’t get enough of: Sneakers

Worst fashion memory: Z Cavariccis

Handbag of choice: Bandolier wristlet phone case

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Be you, and always overdress!

What are you wearing: Smythe suit, Chatta Box

Your style in five words or less: So fresh and so clean

Daily uniform: Suit and tie if I have meetings or a Nike hoodie if I’m in the office

Weekend ensemble: Nike from head to toe

Go-to pair of denim: Why would I wear denim?

Most splurge-worthy item: Tailored suit

Piece I will skimp on: Dress shirts. The Dillard’s New Year’s sale is a mandatory event.

I can’t get enough of: Gucci loafers

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Suspenders and/or navy blue shoes

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Someone is always looking.

Signature cologne: Baccarat Rouge 540

What are you wearing: Shirt and tie from Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers

Fashion inspiration: George Clooney. That guy always looks great.

Favorite designer: Brunello Cucinelli

Daily uniform: Black FIGS scrubs

Weekend ensemble: Dark jeans, boots, black polo

Go-to pair of denim: Dark John Elliotts

Worst fashion memory: High school wearing five-pleat pants, a dress shirt, tie and suspenders

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Whatever I want

Signature cologne: Creed Millesime Imperial

Must-have product: Skinmedica TNS Advanced+ Serum

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Match your shoe and belt color.

What are you wearing: Brunello Cucinelli check blazer, Bottega Veneta belt and shoes

Your style in five words or less: Simple, classic, bright, fun

Fashion inspiration: I get my best inspiration from random women walking with confidence.

Favorite designer: Pedram Couture

Weekend ensemble: Fun dresses and fun heels

Go-to pair of denim: J Brand and Hudson

Most splurge-worthy item: Fun shoes

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Chunky mules

Must-have product: Simple, cotton dresses with pockets

Favorite footwear: Jimmy Choo for their classic look and comfort

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: You can never be overdressed.

What are you wearing: Custom gown by Pedram Couture

Your style in five words or less: Classic, sophisticated, timeless

Fashion inspiration: My father. Suits and derby hats were a staple in his wardrobe, whether walking the streets of downtown Baton Rouge or attending the Bayou Classic. His style was always top notch.

Favorite designer: My childhood friend Geno Brown, owner of Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers

Go-to pair of denim: A good, comfortable Levi’s 541 Athletic Fit jeans

Prized possession: My dad’s old pocket watch

Most splurge-worthy item: A quality, custom suit or a smart pair of dress shoes

Piece I will skimp on: Tennis shoes. I rarely wear them.

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Capri joggers

If no one were looking, I’d wear: My tattered, 20-something-year-old Tulane football T-shirt with sweatpants

Best fashion advice you’ve received: Simplicity is the key to looking sharp.

What are you wearing: Shirt and blazer by Brown & Brown Custom Clothiers, VellaPais loafers

Your style in five words or less: Chic with a stylish edge

Favorite designer: Currently, Veronica Beard, but it depends on the season

Daily uniform: Athleisure by Vuori or Athleta

Prized possession: My wedding band

Most splurge-worthy item: Hermés Birkin bag

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Animal print

Worst fashion memory: Big, permed hair from the 1980s

Must-have product: Hair extensions, Botox and a Diet Coke

Favorite footwear: Golden Goose or Rag & Bone sneakers

What are you wearing: Mestiza New York dress, Chatta Box

Your style in five words or less: Modern, masculine, effortless

Worst fashion memory: Baggy clothes and frosted tips

Most splurge-worthy item: Definitely shoes

I can’t get enough of: Pink

Best fashion advice you’ve received: The most important part of the outfit is confidence.

What are you wearing: Amiri bomber jacket and Chelsea boots

Your style in five words or less: Dynamic sophistication with a pop of color

Favorite designer: ALEXIS and Alice & Olivia

Prized possession: A necklace given to me by my husband for our anniversary

Most splurge-worthy item: Sunglasses

Piece I will skimp on: Makeup

I can’t get enough of: Hats

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Walmart pajamas. They’re so comfortable.

Favorite footwear: Golden Goose sneakers

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Wear what you love!

What are you wearing: Akris dress

Your style in five words or less: Trendsetter, urban, classic

Fashion inspiration: Deepika Padukone

Daily uniform: Dressy pants, a top and a blazer

Weekend ensemble: Black leggings, a tank, denim jacket, Jordans and a hat

Piece I will skimp on: Hair products

I can’t get enough of: Hats

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Culottes

Worst fashion memory: Bolo tie

Signature fragrance: YSL Black Opium

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Wear what makes you feel like a queen.

What are you wearing: Tarun Tahiliani printed Lehenga set

Your style in five words or less: Athletic, simple and comfortable

Fashion inspiration: Social media ads

Favorite designer: Tim’s Garage

Daily uniform: Nike shorts, graphic T-shirt and a pair of fire kicks

Weekend ensemble: Same as my daily uniform. I try to live every day like it’s the weekend.

Go-to pair of denim: David Bitton Buffalo

Most splurge-worthy item: Watches

Favorite footwear: Nike Air Max 1s

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Jean shorts

What are you wearing: Custom jacket from Harper’s Haberdashery, Jack of Spades pants, Cuts shirt, Alexander McQueen shoes

Your style in five words or less: Simple, comfortable, stylish

Favorite designer: Tom Ford

Daily uniform: Scrubs

Weekend ensemble: G Star jeans, Amiri T-shirt and Converse

Prized possession: My watches

Most splurge-worthy item: Dress shoes and belts

Worst fashion memory: Parachute pants and “roach killers”

Must-have product: ZO Exfoliating Polish

Favorite footwear: Christian Louboutin

Best fashion advice you’ve received: Be yourself.

What are you wearing: Custom bespoke suit, Christian Louboutin shoes

Your style in five words or less: Shabby chic, Western, causal, fun

Favorite designer: Ralph Lauren

Weekend ensemble: Comfortable jeans and Converse shoes

Prized possession: A diamond necklace from my husband

Most splurge-worthy item: A great leather jacket

Piece I will skimp on: “On trend” clothing

I can’t get enough of: Sunglasses and Converse shoes

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Anything snakeskin

Signature fragrance: Bond No.9 New York

Handbag of choice: A fringed, retro Louis Vuitton bag

What are you wearing: Outfit from Chatta Box

Daily uniform: Jeans with a cute top—and a blazer sometimes

Go-to pair of denim: Spanx bootcut jeans

Most splurge-worthy item: Krewe eyeglasses

Piece I will skimp on: Sunglasses because I lose them

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A crop top

Signature fragrance: Tiffany & Co.

Must-have product: Estée Lauder lash primer and Double Wear mascara

Favorite footwear: Hoka sneakers

Best fashion advice you’ve received: Wear what makes you feel comfortable and fabulous.

What are you wearing: Pearl by Lela Rose styled by Kathy D’Angelo, Krewe glasses from Optical Shoppe

Your style in five words or less: Classic and comfortable

Daily uniform: Button-down shirt, jeans and Lucchese boots

Weekend ensemble: Vuori athletic attire

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: Baggy jeans

Piece I will skimp on: Socks

Worst fashion memory: Many trends from high school

Signature cologne: Creed Green Irish Tweed

Must-have product: Sunspel T-shirts

Best fashion advice you’ve ever received: Less is more.

Favorite watch: Rolex Submariner

What are you wearing: George Bass shirt, Rolex watch

Favorite designer: Hugo Boss

Go-to pair of denim: It’s actually a denim, Untuckit shirt.

Most splurge-worthy item: My Rolex

Piece I will skimp on: I don’t skimp.

I can’t get enough of: Shoes

If no one were looking, I’d wear: A T-shirt every day

Signature cologne: Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Favorite footwear: Anything Nike and Jordan brand

Best fashion advice you’ve received: Keep it classy.

Your style in five words or less: Chic, fresh and neutral

Fashion inspiration: Instagram influencer Cella Jane

Daily uniform: Give me a maxi dress or a cute, short shift dress all day! That’s my jam.

Most splurge-worthy item: Most definitely a handbag. Louis Vuitton is my weakness, but I think I am ready for a Chanel bag—or two.

Worst fashion memory: I used to wear this one oversized, cotton dress on repeat right before I got pregnant with our first daughter. My husband hated it, and I loved it. Looking back, it was probably the worst dress ever.

If no one were looking, I’d wear: My pajamas, 24/7

Best fashion advice you’ve received: Get rid of anything in your closet that doesn’t feel good. And invest in quality pieces.

What are you wearing: Steve Madden dress and shoes

Your style in five words or less: Professional and casual

Favorite designer: Peter Millar

Daily uniform: A button-down, a suit or khakis, no tie

Piece I will skimp on: Shoes

Wouldn’t be caught dead in: A muscle shirt

If no one were looking, I’d wear: Sketchers

Favorite footwear: Cole Hahn Zero Grands

Signature cologne: Niven Morgan

Favorite watch: Garmin Forerunner 235

What are you wearing: Suit and tie from McLavy Ltd.