Retail roundup: inRegister.com’s three most-clicked ’10 questions’ features

Trends in fashion are constantly changing, which can make it hard for local boutiques and brands to keep up with national and global retailers. However, if there’s one thing that has proven true, it’s that Baton Rouge residents love supporting local businesses. The locally owned and operated boutiques and brands not only allow for instant gratification, but they give the area a feeling all of its own.

To help spotlight the people and businesses that make Baton Rouge so special, we often sit down with them for our exclusive online “10 questions” features. These articles delve into the inner workings, including what drives the owners, what happens behind the scenes and where the business is headed next. Below, we revisited the three most-clicked of these features, and caught up with them for a brief update. Click the titles below to read the full stories:

3. Twisted Oak Boutique

Two years ago, Twisted Oak Boutique was already changing the tween fashion scene across the river one trendy, yet affordable piece of clothing at a time. And boutique owner Heidi Berthelot has not missed a beat since, now attending multiple markets a year in order to keep the young girls of West Baton Rouge Parish looking stylish as ever.

Since the boutique’s opening, it has been a major destination for tween shopping; however, in the years since its grand opening, the boutique’s reach has exceeded far beyond the west side of the Mississippi. By integrating Instagram direct shopping, customers from all over the country are able to connect with the boutique, shop the looks on its feed and have items shipped directly to their doorsteps. And according to the store’s Instagram page, more good things are coming for Twisted Oak shoppers.

2. Posh Boutique

A lot has changed for Posh Boutique, its owner Kait Harrison, and her small sidekick, a Yorkie named Otis, since Harrison’s purchase of the boutique back in 2016. For instance, Posh’s Instagram page, @poshboutique_br, has grown an audience of over 26,000 followers, reaching customers all over the state and the southeast United States. Aside from the boutique’s massive following of women, the physical storefront has grown as well. Posh’s sales floor is constantly expanding and being revamped in order to make room for weekly shipments of pieces that combine fashion with affordable prices.

1. Southern Marsh

With an Instagram following of over 149,000, its no secret that Baton Rouge-based Southern Marsh has become a household name in Southern-style apparel. What started out as a men’s ‘word-of-mouth’ T-shirt business has evolved into a wide-scale operation offering hundreds of items for men, women and children. And Southern Marsh’s efforts don’t just go towards making classic clothing. Since 2013, they have contributed over $38 million towards land conservation throughout the Southeast, in order to keep the Southern tradition and landscape alive for years to come. The brand is able to support those efforts through sales both online and in their brick-and-mortar locations, as well as in the over 700 retail stores they are now partnered with.

