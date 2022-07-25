ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from July

This past month, not even heat waves and torrential rain could keep the inRegister team from shelling out stories about the best Baton Rouge has to offer, particularly in the realms of interiors and cuisine, which our faithful readers continued to click on week after week. To see which stories caught your eye the most, read on and click the links in the roundup below:

5. Dietitian-approved healthy snacks to keep you cool all summer long

In this quick and tasty story, we spoke with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian and founder of Ochsner’s Eat Fit, about some of her favorite homemade foods for snacking on poolside this summer. From DIY freezer pops to smoothies invigorated with electrolytes, these treats made a splash with our readers this month.

4. From fiddle leaf figs to front-door wreaths, faux greenery is having a moment

Anyone who has ever tried to keep delicate outdoor foliage alive in Louisiana will know that sometimes a faux version can be just the solution for evergreen décor. When we saw that interior designer and owner of Fig & Dove, Colleen Waguespack, was offering some pretty realistic picks in her own shop, we knew we wanted to learn more. In this story, she shares her tips for choosing faux plants destined for finery.

3. A reimagined back porch and patio offer plenty of space for a blended family to grill and chill

The summer heat is hardly over yet, so we’re not surprised that this detailed look at a porch made for shade racked up the views this month. Thanks to interior decorator Joshua Hayes Jr., architect Greg Roberts and contractor Michael Phung of MHP Group, this local space made for an easy, breezy read.

2. A Bay St. Louis vacation home offers a serene getaway for friends and family

Things are looking up—literally—for this stilt-legged home filled with Gulf Coast charm. Relying on coastal blue tones and beachy textures, the design by Karen Giffel captured your attention with the special allure of a vacation-worthy abode, making this our runner-up for most-read story.

1. The mountains of North Carolina make a majestic backdrop for a vacation home with designer touches

In the land where Appalachian landscapes meet Southern charm, this story brought our readers into a North Carolina vacation home surrounded by sweet mountain air. Personal touches brought in by owners Albert Nolan and Jacques Molaison mean that a little bit of Louisiana runs through its rustic design, ensuring plenty of elegance in this fan-favorite story from July.