Dietitian-approved healthy snacks to keep you cool all summer long

Halfway through summer, we’re seeking a little something to cool us down amidst the sweltering south Louisiana temperatures. But there’s no need to wait for the ice cream truck to pass down your street; in fact, it’s possible to plan refreshing snacks that are delicious and still healthy. We spoke with Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and founder of Ochsner’s Eat Fit, to get the details on her favorite summer snacks, best served poolside, of course.

DIY Freezer Pops

Popsicles are a major help after a long day in the scorching Louisiana sun, but for a healthy alternative to these classic summer treats, Kimball says to cut out artificial colors and high-calorie sweeteners and make your own. “Zipzicle makes zip-top freezer pop-style baggies that you can fill up yourself with yummy goodness like pureed fruit or your beverage of choice,” she says. “From there, you just stick them in your freezer and soon you’ve got some frozen treats to take with you to the pool or your next barbecue.”

Protein Popsicles

We’re taking our pops up a notch with this protein-packed concoction that promises to give you a little extra boost. “Try blending 1 cup of plain low-fat Greek yogurt, 1 1/2 cups of fruit and the juice of 1 lime,” Kimball says. Two of Kimball’s favorite flavor combinations include mango with chipotle, and pineapple with fresh cilantro and a bit of sea salt. “Both are incredibly refreshing with the added bonus of protein and calcium,” she explains.

Creamy Fruit Dip

Can you think of the perfect dish to conclude your daily pool dip? How about a dip! This healthy and delicious poolside snack goes great with your favorite fresh fruit or even pre-bagged apple slices. “Simply blend 1 cup of plain low-fat Greek yogurt with 8 ounces of reduced-fat cream cheese, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and your choice of no-calorie sweetener (but we recommend using half a cup of Swerve Confectioners Style Sweetener),” says Kimball.

Electrolyte Smoothie

This simple smoothie recipe is the perfect conclusion to this list of replenishing treats. For this, Kimball says, “Blend 12 ounces of coconut water with 1 cup of berries (fresh or frozen) and ice for an all-natural, no-sugar-added electrolyte drink.”

To learn more about Ochsner’s Eat Fit initiative, visit the website here. And for more healthy and delicious recipes to prepare at home all year long, check out Molly Kimball’s Eat Fit Cookbook.