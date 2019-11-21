inRegister’s 2019 Gift Guides

Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone. Since you loved our gift guides so much last year, we decided to deliver them a little earlier this year—aka before Black Friday. You’re welcome. We tackled teens, food enthusiasts and even the dog with gifts sourced locally and a little beyond. And while they say it’s better to give than to receive, we wouldn’t be upset if a few of these finds ended up under the tree with our names on them.

Click the links below to see each gift guide. Also, keep an eye out for our upcoming December issue for even more gift ideas.

What other gift guides do you want to see? Let us know in the comments below.