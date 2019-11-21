2019 gift guides: For the foodie

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| FEATURES
Stock photo.

Deep down, we’re all foodies. That’s why this gift guide is more universal than it might seem. A beer tap system for him, chic lunchbox for her and rainbow sprinkles for the kids—shopping, done.

We suggest throwing in your favorite bottle of wine or a family recipe to complete a food-themed gift. It’s all about the personal touches.

  1. Rainbow knives, Gourmet Girls
  2. Fancy Sprinkles, from $6, CounterspaceBR
  3. Fizzics Waytap beer draft system, $130, Bed Bath & Beyond
  4. Honey cubes, $12, Basic Bee
  5. Infuser tea mug, $23, Red Stick Spice Co.
  6. Lunch box purse, $149, Modern Picnic
  7. Vinglacé wine chiller, $90, Texture

