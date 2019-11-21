2019 gift guides: For teens
We know buying teen gifts can be a hassle. However, we suggest you try some of these finds instead of opting for a gift certificate. Trust us, the teens in your life will appreciate it.
For a little something extra, try topping girl presents with scrunchies instead of a bow. And for the boys, fun socks are a good go-to.
- Musee “Away in a Manger” bath balm set, $36, Rodéo Boutique
- Turtle Beach gaming headphones, $60, Best Buy
- Wireless charging pad, $60, Best Buy
- Initial necklace, $53, Dawson Street
- Weighted blanket, $259, Bearaby
- Rainbow sparkle hair clip, $6, Wanderlust by Abby
- Travel jewelry case, $34, Style by SOHO
- Fjallraven Kanken backpack, $80, Urban Outfitters
- Monthly Lagniappe Box subscription, $40, Sweet Baton Rouge
- Loeffler Randall boots, $395, Edit by LBP
- Patagonia pullover, $119, The Backpacker
