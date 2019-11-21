2019 gift guides: For teens

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| FEATURES
Stock photo.

We know buying teen gifts can be a hassle. However, we suggest you try some of these finds instead of opting for a gift certificate. Trust us, the teens in your life will appreciate it.

For a little something extra, try topping girl presents with scrunchies instead of a bow. And for the boys, fun socks are a good go-to.

  1. Musee “Away in a Manger” bath balm set, $36, Rodéo Boutique
  2. Turtle Beach gaming headphones, $60, Best Buy
  3. Wireless charging pad, $60, Best Buy
  4. Initial necklace, $53, Dawson Street
  5. Weighted blanket, $259, Bearaby
  6. Rainbow sparkle hair clip, $6, Wanderlust by Abby
  7. Travel jewelry case, $34, Style by SOHO
  8. Fjallraven Kanken backpack, $80, Urban Outfitters
  9. Monthly Lagniappe Box subscription, $40, Sweet Baton Rouge
  10. Loeffler Randall boots, $395, Edit by LBP
  11. Patagonia pullover, $119, The Backpacker

