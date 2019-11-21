2019 gift guides: For the homebody
There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we mean literally. Everyone could use a little extra cozy time so give the gift of relaxation with these simple but sweet gifts. Add a bath bomb with the person’s name in paint pen in the place of a name tag to complete the gift!
- “Rosé All Day” slippers, $40, Mint
- “Radiate Love” pullover, $78, with rainbow leggings, $98, Currie
- Monogrammed pillowcase, Custom Linens
- “Dream Weaver” bath soak, $22, The Keeping Room
- Nest candle, $42, The Queen Bee
- DIY succulent arrangement kit, $68, Baton Rouge Succulent Company
- “Feel Your Best” card deck, $14, Ban.do
- Krewe frames, $255, Smarter Eyewear
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!