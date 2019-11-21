2019 gift guides: For the homebody

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| FEATURES
Stock image.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we mean literally. Everyone could use a little extra cozy time so give the gift of relaxation with these simple but sweet gifts. Add a bath bomb with the person’s name in paint pen in the place of a name tag to complete the gift!

  1. “Rosé All Day” slippers, $40, Mint
  2. “Radiate Love” pullover, $78, with rainbow leggings, $98, Currie
  3. Monogrammed pillowcase, Custom Linens
  4. “Dream Weaver” bath soak, $22, The Keeping Room
  5. Nest candle, $42, The Queen Bee
  6. DIY succulent arrangement kit, $68, Baton Rouge Succulent Company
  7. “Feel Your Best” card deck, $14, Ban.do
  8. Krewe frames, $255, Smarter Eyewear

