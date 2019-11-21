2019 gift guides: For the outdoorsmen (and women)
The outdoors might be all about the bare necessities, but we’re here to say that just isn’t the reality. The gear is not only necessary, but it’s a lot of the fun. However, if your outdoor obsessed individual already has it all, you can’t go wrong with a class or a trip—we suggest somewhere tropical.
- Patagonia duffel, $159, The Backpacker
- Smith I/O ski goggles, $204, Massey’s
- Fly fishing trip, prices vary, Orvis
- Water buffalo horn pocket knife, $1,198, Orvis
- Duck paintings, $50 each, ThistleBee Art
- Canada Goose down jacket, $525, Nordstrom
- Aftershokz bone conduction headphones, $160, Massey’s
