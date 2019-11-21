2019 gift guides: For the outdoorsmen (and women)

RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS
| FEATURES
Stock image.

The outdoors might be all about the bare necessities, but we’re here to say that just isn’t the reality. The gear is not only necessary, but it’s a lot of the fun. However, if your outdoor obsessed individual already has it all, you can’t go wrong with a class or a trip—we suggest somewhere tropical.

  1. Patagonia duffel, $159, The Backpacker
  2. Smith I/O ski goggles, $204, Massey’s
  3. Fly fishing trip, prices vary, Orvis
  4. Water buffalo horn pocket knife, $1,198, Orvis
  5. Duck paintings, $50 each, ThistleBee Art
  6. Canada Goose down jacket, $525, Nordstrom
  7. Aftershokz bone conduction headphones, $160, Massey’s

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!