2019 gift guides: For pets and pet lovers
Pets need presents, too. After all, who is more eligible for the nice list, even if they did eat that coffee table book last week? Since we are pet lovers ourselves, we rounded up some of our favorite finds for our pets and for ourselves. We even threw in something for the cat people out there.
Don’t forget to fill their stockings with plenty of Marsh Dog nutria treats, though. It’s a Louisiana dog delicacy.
- Hand-painted pet bowls, $45 each, Laura Welch Taylor
- Donation to Companion Animal Alliance’s Sick and Injured Fund
- “Best in Show” personalized notepad, from $36, The Keeping Room
- BarkBox subscription, from $25 a month, BarkBox
- Champagne bottle cat toy, $6, Petco
- Spa day, The Royal Treatment
- Pet portrait mug, from $50, Amanda Proctor Ceramics
- Link AKC smart collar, from $60, Link AKC
- Holiday rope and tennis ball toy, $7, Petsmart
