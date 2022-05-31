ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from May

Things are heating up here in Baton Rouge, and we kept things sizzling each week, doling out stories on the homes, styles and personalities that make our city shine. So, to celebrate this last full month of spring, here are some of the stories you liked reading the most.

5. Architect and DIYer Susan Weisbrod empowers her growing social media audience to get their hands dirty

Susan Weisbrod of Cypriere Studio stole your hearts this month, sharing the ways she keeps her home fresh and ever-changing with equal doses of gumption and grit. Click above to read the full story, and see what else you can learn by following the tips she shares on her Instagram account, @cypriere.diy.

4. On the rocks: Cocktail pools transform small spaces into outdoor oases

This month, readers dug up this popular story from 2018, landing our tour of tiny cocktail pools in the number-four slot. Tucked into beautiful backyards or sleek tiled decks, these miniature oases play a big role in showcasing the less-is-more aesthetic.

3. Room tour: A sun-filled and serene guest bedroom

In this light and bright bedroom designed by Albert Nolan for the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome, soft colors and simple textures showcase a comfortable space for settling in for the night—or for an afternoon reading session.

2. A collection of historic homes and antiques in Pointe Coupee Parish has renewed potential in the hands of new owners

Jack and Pat Holden maintained the 1700s-built Maison Chenal and LaCour House—two historic homes lying not more than a half hour out of town—for more than 50 years before deciding to sell. The new owners? Sam and Nori Lee, two West Coast history-lovers who couldn’t resist the colonial charm of these Louisiana living spaces. Our number-two story lays out all the details of the dainty old properties, as well as plans for their public-facing future.

1. A new Kappa Kappa Gamma house at LSU embraces its past while focusing on the future

Our number-one story took us back to our college days—or at least our dreams of what our college days could have been had our accommodations been half as elegant as the newly renovated Kappa Kappa Gamma house. Click the link above to see all the details on this tour of the fresh face on West Lakeshore Drive.