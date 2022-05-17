Room tour: A sun-filled and serene guest bedroom

The “fabulous play of light” in this secluded first-floor space was what drew designer Albert Nolan to this bedroom project within the 2021 Ivy House Designer Showhome. Inspired by the home’s overall open layout and clean appearance, Nolan kept a focus on serenity as he selected the room’s decorative touches. “I wanted it to be clean and fresh, but with warmth at the same time,” he says.

Unmatched 18th-century French side chests from Provence Antiques in Port Allen flank the four-poster queen-size bed, with a gray cowhide pouf tucked beneath the tabletop on one side. Nolan dressed the bed in luxe layers, beginning with an off-white textured coverlet and Euro shams, then topped with an ocean blue velvet coverlet and fox fur lumbar pillows. Underfoot is a Cyrus bamboo silk rug. The chandelier is an updated take on a classic form by Bliss Studio, and the custom Ingot banded draperies are by Stroheim. A sunburst mirror hangs above the bed, reflecting the light and the room’s many interesting details.

Opposite the bed is a welcoming seating area, with two clean-lined wing chairs with neutral custom upholstery and nailhead trim; the chairs are topped with down-filled leopard-print pillows. As in much of the rest of the home, the walls here are painted in Benjamin Moore’s “White Dove,” and the floors, selected by Jewel Centanni of Ivy Residential Concepts, who built this home, are white oak with a custom medium walnut stain. The windows are by Moulding & Millwork Supply.

Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look at this room: