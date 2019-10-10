ICYMI: Reader favorite stories from the 30th-anniversary issue

We’re not ready to let our birthday celebration pass just yet! Last month, we released our landmark 30th-anniversary issue. Filled with time-tested classics, community leaders and plenty of pearls, the magazine delved into our favorite topic: the best of Baton Rouge.

We’re taking one last walk down memory lane as we recount the stories from that issue that got the most traffic online. Click the titles below to read the full stories:

5. The main ingredient: Favorite recipes from inRegister‘s 30-year archives

Month after month, resident food columnists and local chefs share a piece of themselves through their dishes. Creating a connection with the community–and serving to connect the community with one another–the recipes shared in the pages of inRegister have made their way into the traditions of families citywide. In this story, we rounded up just a few of our favorites.

4. Culture club: Modern-day inRegister follows a legacy of people-focused coverage

Who doesn’t love a good history lesson? We looked back on our humble beginnings and the women who made it happen in this story. Be sure to read until the end to see some of the cover stories that stand out in our minds.

3. Introducing inRegister‘s 30th-anniversary issue

In this letter from editor Ashley Sexton Gordon to inRegister readers, she gives an introduction to the anniversary issue, as well as the features that make it up. From local icons to Champagne pairings to a pearl-focused style section, this story mentions just a few of the stories that made September’s issue special.

2. Living icons: Baton Rouge’s leaders and legends

This photo essay profiles some of the people who have and continue to make Baton Rouge so great. Chefs, authors, philanthropists and entrepreneurs–each has taken his or her talents and brought them to the local community and beyond.

1. Famous fare: Much-loved legacy dishes from local restaurants

We can’t say we’re surprised that this story ended up in the top spot. There are few things Baton Rougeans enjoy more than a night out at a local restaurant. This story rounds up a few of the dishes we think stand out. They are the favorites that we just can’t stop ordering–and we’re sure you can’t either.

What story from the 30th-anniversary issue was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, or tag us on Instagram or Facebook.