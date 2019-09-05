Introducing inRegister’s 30th anniversary issue

Pop the Champagne, it’s party time! inRegister’s 30th anniversary issue is on newsstands now, and it is a celebration of the very best of Baton Rouge. For three decades, inRegister has spotlighted the spectacular events, fabulous homes, fantastic philanthropies, amazing weddings and stellar cuisine in the Capital City. But it is the people that have made the difference in Baton Rouge. It is the hands that work hard, the minds that create well, the feet that go the distance and the hearts that give generously.

So take a moment to read about your neighbors, family and friends in this issue, starting with our Living Icons section. This portrait essay—photographed by Jeannie Frey Rhodes—features leaders and legends in the Capital Region who have left their indelible marks on the city. You can also learn the advice successful men and women would give their 30-year-old selves in our Pearls of Wisdom section. Local writer, blogger and dancer Jacie Scott (who was not only a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader but also a Radio City Rockette) modeled for our Style section—photographed by Jordan Hefler—wearing pearls from area jewelers. And not to be missed, our 30 Essentials section highlights time-honored Southern classics that we simply can’t bear to live without. Bottoms up, Baton Rouge. It’s a milestone marker worth a bash!

Find out where to get your keepsake copy of the 30th anniversary issue here.