What goes with pearls? Everything
Photography by Jordan Hefler
Model: Jacie Scott
Location: The Watermark Hotel
PEARL JAM
AMUR silk jumpsuit
$545
Aria
Pearl chain necklace
$3,975
Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Pearl and diamond earrings
$985
Anton’s Fine Jewelry
POWER LUNCH
ASTR blouse
$81
Love
Three pearl strands
$2,550, $2,550, $3,275
Robert Roth Jewelers
GOLD RUSH
Malene Birger top
$375
Edit by LBP
Anne Bing midi skirt
$249
Edit by LBP
Multicolor pearl and diamond necklace
$3,750
Anton’s Fine Jewelry
Pearl and diamond earrings
$985
Anton’s Fine Jewelry
SAFE KEEPING
Alexis gown
$1,895
Chatta Box Boutique
Pearl and diamond earrings
$3,300
Robert Roth Jewelers
Three pearl strands
$2,550, $2,550, $3,275
Robert Roth Jewelers
Two pearl bracelets
$480, $1,100
Robert Roth Jewelers
LBD
Ramy Brook black dress
$425
Lukka
Ombré pearl necklace
$12,500
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Diamond and black pearl earrings
$10,500
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
KNOCKOUT
Ramy Brook pink dress
$425
Lukka
Two pearl strands
$2,550, $2,550
Robert Roth Jewelers
Pearl and diamond earrings
$3,300
Robert Roth Jewelers
SHOW’S OVER
Alexis top
$484
Chatta Box Boutique
Alexis pearl shorts
$385
Chatta Box Boutique
Mikimoto long pearl strand
$60,000
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
Diamond and pearl earrings
$10,500
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry
ZOOM IN: Model Jacie Scott–a graduate of LSU in journalism–is more than a pretty face. She’s been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and a Radio City Rockette. She’s appeared on TV shows and on commercials. She teaches dance camps, writes for magazines, and blogs. And Jacie launched a foundation to combat pancreatic cancer–Declare Hope–in honor of her late mother, Cathy Scott, who lived 15 years with the disease before passing away in 2009. For more information, go to jaciescott.com.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!