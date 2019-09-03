What goes with pearls? Everything

Photography by Jordan Hefler

PEARL JAM

AMUR silk jumpsuit

$545

Aria

Pearl chain necklace

$3,975

Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Pearl and diamond earrings

$985

Anton’s Fine Jewelry

POWER LUNCH

ASTR blouse

$81

Love

Three pearl strands

$2,550, $2,550, $3,275

Robert Roth Jewelers

GOLD RUSH

Malene Birger top

$375

Edit by LBP

Anne Bing midi skirt

$249

Edit by LBP

Multicolor pearl and diamond necklace

$3,750

Anton’s Fine Jewelry

Pearl and diamond earrings

$985

Anton’s Fine Jewelry

SAFE KEEPING

Alexis gown

$1,895

Chatta Box Boutique

Pearl and diamond earrings

$3,300

Robert Roth Jewelers

Three pearl strands

$2,550, $2,550, $3,275

Robert Roth Jewelers

Two pearl bracelets

$480, $1,100

Robert Roth Jewelers

LBD

Ramy Brook black dress

$425

Lukka

Ombré pearl necklace

$12,500

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Diamond and black pearl earrings

$10,500

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

KNOCKOUT

Ramy Brook pink dress

$425

Lukka

Two pearl strands

$2,550, $2,550

Robert Roth Jewelers

Pearl and diamond earrings

$3,300

Robert Roth Jewelers

SHOW’S OVER

Alexis top

$484

Chatta Box Boutique

Alexis pearl shorts

$385

Chatta Box Boutique

Mikimoto long pearl strand

$60,000

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

Diamond and pearl earrings

$10,500

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry

ZOOM IN: Model Jacie Scott–a graduate of LSU in journalism–is more than a pretty face. She’s been a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and a Radio City Rockette. She’s appeared on TV shows and on commercials. She teaches dance camps, writes for magazines, and blogs. And Jacie launched a foundation to combat pancreatic cancer–Declare Hope–in honor of her late mother, Cathy Scott, who lived 15 years with the disease before passing away in 2009. For more information, go to jaciescott.com.