inRegister Events Calendar
Click on the event titles below for ticket information and more. This list will be constantly updated to reflect new and rescheduled events as they arise. To submit an event or change for inclusion in this calendar, email [email protected].
Due to COVID-19, postponed events will be listed here for clarity; these are shown in red. We will continue to update this list as more postponements and cancellations occur.
MARCH
12 – School House Rock Gala (postponed)
- Benefitting: City Year Baton Rouge
- Venue: Hilton Capitol Center
19 – Mad Hatters Luncheon (postponed)
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra (hosted by Baton Rouge Symphony League)
- Venue: Renaissance Hotel
19 – Uncorked (postponed)
- Hosted by: Forum 225
- Venue: City Club of Baton Rouge
19 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon (rescheduled to September 24)
- Benefitting: The Music Club of Baton Rouge
- Venue: Lod Cook Alumni Center
20 – Dialogue and Friendship Dinner (postponed)
- Benefitting: Atlas Foundation
- Venue: Boudreaux’s
20 – Dancin’ at the Mansion (rescheduled to August 28)
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
- Venue: Old Governor’s Mansion
23 – Cafeteria Wars (postponed to May)
- Benefitting: Three O’Clock Project
- Venue: Creative Bloc
26 – Sips & Suds at the Stables (rescheduled to October 1)
- Benefitting: McMains Children’s Developmental Center
- Venue: Live Oak Arabians
26 – Of Moving Colors Gala: Bloom (postponed)
- Benefitting: Of Moving Colors Productions
- Venue: TBD
26 – Louisiana Legends Gala (rescheduled to October 22)
- Benefitting: Louisiana Public Broadcasting
- Venue: Old State Capitol
27 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala (rescheduled to June 5)
- Benefitting: Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Gulf States Chapter
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
28 – Wine Walk @ The Mound (postponed)
- Benefitting: Merakey
- Venue: Magnolia Mound Plantation
28 – Great Futures Gala (postponed)
- Benefitting: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Baton Rouge
- Venue: Shaw Center for the Arts River Terrace
28 – LSU Textile & Costume Museum Gala (postponed)
- Benefitting: LSU Textile & Costume Museum
- Venue: LSU Textile & Costume Museum
28-29 – Zippity Zoo Fest (postponed)
- Benefitting: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
- Venue: BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
29 – Bunny Hop Brunch (cancelled)
- Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Louisiana Chapter
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
29 – Friends of the Animals 10th Anniversary Celebration (postponed)
- Benefitting: Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge
- Venue: John M. Parker Coliseum
APRIL
2-4 – Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar (postponed)
- Benefitting: LSU Libraries
- Venue: John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum
4 – Celebrate Hilltop (postponed to fall)
- Benefitting: Hilltop Arboretum’s native planting master plan and Cajun Prairie development
- Venue: LSU Hilltop Arboretum
4-5 – Ebb & Flow Festival (postponed)
- Hosted by: Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
- Venue: Downtown Baton Rouge
16 – Fête du Vin (postponed)
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Epicurean Society
- Venue: Juban’s Restaurant
19 – Bluezzy Brunch (postponed to 2021)
- Benefitting: Kids’ Orchestra
- Venue: Hilton Capitol Center
23 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast (postponed to August)
- Benefitting: Capital Area United Way
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon (rescheduled to July 23)
- Benefitting: The Life of a Single Mom
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
23 – Gourmet in the Garden (postponed)
- Benefitting: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation
- Venue: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
24 – An Evening at Windrush (postponed)
- Benefitting: LSU Rural Life Museum
- Venue: LSU Rural Life Museum
25 – Clash of the Cooks (postponed)
- Benefitting: Local families battling cancer
- Venue: Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove
26 – Duck Derby (rescheduled to August 23)
- Benefitting: Knock Knock Children’s Museum
- Venue: City Park Golf Course
29 – Denim Day: An Evening on the Runway (postponed)
- Benefitting: Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault
- Venue: TBD
30 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts (rescheduled to September 17)
- Benefitting: Grief Recovery Center Baton Rouge
- Venue: Live Oak Arabians
MAY
TBA – Cafeteria Wars
- Benefitting: Three O’Clock Project
- Venue: Creative Bloc
2 – Dancing for Big Buddy (postponed)
- Benefitting: Big Buddy Program
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Benefitting: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
- Venue: Pointe-Marie
2 – Day at the Derby (postponed)
- Benefitting: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Venue: Live Oak Arabians
6 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon (rescheduled to September 23)
- Benefitting: Girl Scouts Louisiana East
- Venue: Renaissance Hotel
7 – Business Awards & Hall of Fame
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
9 – Viva Emerge (rescheduled to August 22)
- Benefitting: The Emerge Center
- Venue: The Emerge Center
9 – Auction Gala (postponed to July)
- Benefitting: Theatre Baton Rouge
- Venue: Theatre Baton Rouge
12 – Bella’s Ball
- Benefitting: Bella Bowman Foundation
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
14 – Power Breakfast Series: Industry Focus
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Marriott Hotel
16 – Fur Ball (postponed)
- Benefitting: Companion Animal Alliance
- Venue: Celtic Studios
20 – Influential Women in Business
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
JUNE
5 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala
- Benefitting: Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, Gulf States Chapter
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
9 – Power Breakfast Series: Cybersecurity Focus
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Marriott Hotel
JULY
TBA – Auction Gala
- Benefitting: Theatre Baton Rouge
- Venue: Theatre Baton Rouge
11 – Baton Rouge Orchid Society Show
- Hosted by: Baton Rouge Orchid Society
- Venue: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
15 – Celebrity Waiter
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
16 – BigWigs Go To Hollywood Party
- Benefitting: Susan G. Komen Louisiana
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon
- Benefitting: The Life of a Single Mom
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
- Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Louisiana Chapter
- Venue: Varsity Theatre
AUGUST
- Benefitting: American Cancer Society
- Venue: Raising Cane’s River Center
21 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast
- Benefitting: Capital Area United Way
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
22 – Viva Emerge
- Benefitting: The Emerge Center
- Venue: The Emerge Center
23 – Duck Derby
- Benefitting: Knock Knock Children’s Museum
- Venue: City Park Golf Course
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre
- Venue: Old Governor’s Mansion
29 – Helping Heal Little Hearts
- Benefitting: Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
SEPTEMBER
13-14 – Battle Against Autism
- Benefitting: The Emerge Center
- Venue: TBA
15 – Best Places to Work Breakfast
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
15 – Louisiana Business Symposium
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
15 – Top 100 Private Companies Luncheon
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
17 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts
- Benefitting: Grief Recovery Center Baton Rouge
- Venue: Live Oak Arabians
23 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon
- Benefitting: Girl Scouts Louisiana East
- Venue: Renaissance Hotel
24 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon
- Benefitting: The Music Club of Baton Rouge
- Venue: Lod Cook Alumni Center
24 – BUST Breast Cancer
- Benefitting: Foundation for Woman’s
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
OCTOBER
1 – Fête des Fidéles Annual Fundraiser
- Benefitting: Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University
- Venue: Crowne Plaza
1 – Sips & Suds at the Stables
- Benefitting: McMains Children’s Developmental Center
- Venue: Live Oak Arabians
14-17 – Hollydays
- Hosted by: Junior League of Baton Rouge
- Venue: Raising Cane’s River Center
- Preview gala on October 14, with the market continuing through October 17
15 – Blue Ribbon Soirée
- Benefitting: Prostate cancer research and awareness
- Venue: Renaissance Hotel
21 – Power Breakfast Series: Healthcare Focus
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: Marriott Hotel
- Benefitting: Louisiana Public Broadcasting
- Venue: Old State Capitol
22 – Jambalaya Jam
- Benefitting: Capital Area United Way
- Venue: Downtown Baton Rouge
NOVEMBER
13 – Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon
- Benefitting: The Emerge Center
- Venue: TBA
DECEMBER
2 – Forty Under 40
- Hosted by: Greater Baton Rouge Business Report
- Venue: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!