inRegister Events Calendar

BUST Breast Cancer is a fashion show fundraiser that benefits the Foundation for Woman's while empowering and connecting breast cancer survivors. This year's event is scheduled for September 24. Photo by Wil Norwood.

Click on the event titles below for ticket information and more. This list will be constantly updated to reflect new and rescheduled events as they arise. To submit an event or change for inclusion in this calendar, email [email protected].

Due to COVID-19, postponed events will be listed here for clarity; these are shown in red. We will continue to update this list as more postponements and cancellations occur.

Mad Hatters Luncheon hosted by the Baton Rouge Symphony League. Staff photo.

MARCH

12 – School House Rock Gala (postponed)

19 – Mad Hatters Luncheon (postponed)

19 – Uncorked (postponed)

19 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon (rescheduled to September 24)

20 – Dialogue and Friendship Dinner (postponed)

20 – Dancin’ at the Mansion (rescheduled to August 28)

23 – Cafeteria Wars (postponed to May)

26 – Sips & Suds at the Stables (rescheduled to October 1)

26 – Of Moving Colors Gala: Bloom (postponed)

26 – Louisiana Legends Gala (rescheduled to October 22)

27 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala (rescheduled to June 5)

28 – Wine Walk @ The Mound (postponed)

28 – Great Futures Gala (postponed)

28 – LSU Textile & Costume Museum Gala (postponed)

  • Benefitting: LSU Textile & Costume Museum
  • Venue: LSU Textile & Costume Museum

28-29 – Zippity Zoo Fest (postponed)

29 – Bunny Hop Brunch (cancelled)

29 – Friends of the Animals 10th Anniversary Celebration (postponed)

An Evening at Windrush hosted by the LSU Rural Life Museum. Photo by Sean Gasser.

APRIL

2-4 – Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar (postponed)

4 – Celebrate Hilltop (postponed to fall)

  • Benefitting: Hilltop Arboretum’s native planting master plan and Cajun Prairie development
  • Venue: LSU Hilltop Arboretum

4-5 – Ebb & Flow Festival (postponed)

16 – Fête du Vin (postponed)

19 – Bluezzy Brunch (postponed to 2021)

23 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast (postponed to August)

23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon (rescheduled to July 23)

23 – Gourmet in the Garden (postponed)

24 – An Evening at Windrush (postponed)

25 – Clash of the Cooks (postponed)

26 – Duck Derby (rescheduled to August 23)

29 – Denim Day: An Evening on the Runway (postponed)

30 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts (rescheduled to September 17)

Day at the Derby hosted by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Photo by Sean Gasser.

MAY

TBA – Cafeteria Wars

2 – Dancing for Big Buddy (postponed)

2 – Derby Day for GaitWay

2 – Day at the Derby (postponed)

6 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon (rescheduled to September 23)

7 – Business Awards & Hall of Fame

9 – Viva Emerge (rescheduled to August 22)

9 – Auction Gala (postponed to July)

12 – Bella’s Ball

14 – Power Breakfast Series: Industry Focus

16 – Fur Ball (postponed)

20 – Influential Women in Business

Rock for Spots is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

JUNE

5 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala

9 – Power Breakfast Series: Cybersecurity Focus

BigWigs is hosted to benefit Susan G. Komen Louisiana. Photo by Eye Wander Photo.

JULY

TBA – Auction Gala

11 – Baton Rouge Orchid Society Show

15 – Celebrity Waiter

16 – BigWigs Go To Hollywood Party

23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon

25 – Capital City’s Finest

Best Dressed Ball hosted to benefit the American Cancer Society. Photo by Wil Norwood.

AUGUST

8 – Best Dressed Ball

21 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast

22 – Viva Emerge 

23 – Duck Derby

28 – Dancin’ at the Mansion

29 – Helping Heal Little Hearts

BUST Breast Cancer hosted by Foundation for Woman’s. Photo by Wil Norwood.

SEPTEMBER

13-14 – Battle Against Autism

15 – Best Places to Work Breakfast

15 – Louisiana Business Symposium

15 – Top 100 Private Companies Luncheon

17 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts

23 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

24 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon

24 – BUST Breast Cancer

Hollydays, along with its preview gala, are hosted by the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

OCTOBER

1 – Fête des Fidéles Annual Fundraiser

1 – Sips & Suds at the Stables

14-17 – Hollydays

15 – Blue Ribbon Soirée

21 – Power Breakfast Series: Healthcare Focus

22 – Louisiana Legends Gala

22 – Jambalaya Jam

The Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon is hosted by The Emerge Center.

NOVEMBER

13 – Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon

Trees of Light is hosted by Hospice of Baton Rouge.

DECEMBER

2 – Forty Under 40

