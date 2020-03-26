inRegister Events Calendar

Click on the event titles below for ticket information and more. This list will be constantly updated to reflect new and rescheduled events as they arise. To submit an event or change for inclusion in this calendar, email [email protected].

Due to COVID-19, postponed events will be listed here for clarity; these are shown in red. We will continue to update this list as more postponements and cancellations occur.

MARCH

12 – School House Rock Gala (postponed)

19 – Mad Hatters Luncheon (postponed)

19 – Uncorked (postponed)

19 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon (rescheduled to September 24)

20 – Dialogue and Friendship Dinner (postponed)

20 – Dancin’ at the Mansion (rescheduled to August 28)

23 – Cafeteria Wars (postponed to May)

26 – Sips & Suds at the Stables (rescheduled to October 1)

26 – Of Moving Colors Gala: Bloom (postponed)

26 – Louisiana Legends Gala (rescheduled to October 22)

27 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala (rescheduled to June 5)

28 – Wine Walk @ The Mound (postponed)

28 – Great Futures Gala (postponed)

28 – LSU Textile & Costume Museum Gala (postponed)

Benefitting: LSU Textile & Costume Museum

Venue: LSU Textile & Costume Museum

28-29 – Zippity Zoo Fest (postponed)

29 – Bunny Hop Brunch (cancelled)

29 – Friends of the Animals 10th Anniversary Celebration (postponed)

APRIL

2-4 – Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar (postponed)

4 – Celebrate Hilltop (postponed to fall)

Benefitting: Hilltop Arboretum’s native planting master plan and Cajun Prairie development

Venue: LSU Hilltop Arboretum

4-5 – Ebb & Flow Festival (postponed)

16 – Fête du Vin (postponed)

19 – Bluezzy Brunch (postponed to 2021)

23 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast (postponed to August)

23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon (rescheduled to July 23)

23 – Gourmet in the Garden (postponed)

24 – An Evening at Windrush (postponed)

25 – Clash of the Cooks (postponed)

26 – Duck Derby (rescheduled to August 23)

29 – Denim Day: An Evening on the Runway (postponed)

30 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts (rescheduled to September 17)

MAY

TBA – Cafeteria Wars

2 – Dancing for Big Buddy (postponed)

2 – Derby Day for GaitWay

2 – Day at the Derby (postponed)

6 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon (rescheduled to September 23)

7 – Business Awards & Hall of Fame

9 – Viva Emerge (rescheduled to August 22)

9 – Auction Gala (postponed to July)

12 – Bella’s Ball

14 – Power Breakfast Series: Industry Focus

16 – Fur Ball (postponed)

20 – Influential Women in Business

JUNE

5 – Denim & Diamonds JDRF Imagine Gala

9 – Power Breakfast Series: Cybersecurity Focus

JULY

TBA – Auction Gala

Benefitting: Theatre Baton Rouge

Venue: Theatre Baton Rouge

11 – Baton Rouge Orchid Society Show

15 – Celebrity Waiter

16 – BigWigs Go To Hollywood Party

23 – Impact Fundraiser Luncheon

25 – Capital City’s Finest

AUGUST

8 – Best Dressed Ball

21 – Celebrate the Power of Women Breakfast

22 – Viva Emerge

Benefitting: The Emerge Center

Venue: The Emerge Center

23 – Duck Derby

28 – Dancin’ at the Mansion

29 – Helping Heal Little Hearts

SEPTEMBER

13-14 – Battle Against Autism

Benefitting: The Emerge Center

Venue: TBA

15 – Best Places to Work Breakfast

15 – Louisiana Business Symposium

15 – Top 100 Private Companies Luncheon

17 – Culinary Arts for Healing Hearts

23 – Women of Distinction Awards Luncheon

24 – Music Club Scholarship Luncheon

24 – BUST Breast Cancer

OCTOBER

1 – Fête des Fidéles Annual Fundraiser

1 – Sips & Suds at the Stables

14-17 – Hollydays

Hosted by: Junior League of Baton Rouge

Venue: Raising Cane’s River Center

Preview gala on October 14, with the market continuing through October 17

15 – Blue Ribbon Soirée

Benefitting: Prostate cancer research and awareness

Venue: Renaissance Hotel

21 – Power Breakfast Series: Healthcare Focus

22 – Louisiana Legends Gala

22 – Jambalaya Jam

Benefitting: Capital Area United Way

Venue: Downtown Baton Rouge

NOVEMBER

13 – Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Awards Luncheon

Benefitting: The Emerge Center

Venue: TBA

DECEMBER

2 – Forty Under 40