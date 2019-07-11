Arts around town: Orchid show, Theatre BR’s Summer Auction Gala, and more

The Baton Rouge Orchid Society is hosting its annual show and sale this weekend, July 13 and 14, at the Burden Museum & Gardens. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the free event will feature orchids for sale, as well as a competition for individual flowers as well as displays. For more information, visit the event page here.

Theatre Baton Rouge’s Summer Auction Gala is this Saturday, July 13. Featuring a silent auction and more, the event aims to raise money for the theater’s continued arts education and performances. Tickets and more information is available here.

This Saturday, July 13, the LSU Museum of Art is hosting Yoga in the Galleries with Parish Pilates & Yoga. The event is $5 and gives guests the opportunity to enjoy the museum’s latest exhibitions in a new way. Read more about it in this story from the inRegister archives.

Chris LeBlanc is performing next Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. as part of St. James Episcopal Church’s Summer Sounds at St. James event. Taking place in Bishops Hall at St. James, the event is $10 and will also feature a reception where guests can shop the St. James Artists’ Guild Summer Exhibition and Sale. More information is available here.

Tomorrow night, July 12, the Manship Theatre is showing a selection of Young French Cinema short films starting at 7:3o p.m. The four films represent rising French talent, and offer new and interesting perspectives. Tickets and more information is available here.

Topgolf is teaming up with Pure Barre for a free exercise class at 9 a.m. this Saturday, July 13. Following the class, attendees will get the chance to try the new brunch menu and play golf. More information is available here.

The Market at Circa 1857 is hosting an Abstract Art Class, with artist Holly Fant teaching the basics from brushes to gold foil. The class is this Sunday, July 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets and more information is available here.

This Saturday, July 13, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that focuses on one of the museum’s exhibitions, Prepared for Life: Scouting in West Baton Rouge. The free event this Saturday is titled Spinning Tales with Juliette Gordon Lowe, and features an interactive performance about the founder of Girls Scouts of the USA. More information is available here.

The Baton Rouge Gallery is showcasing local singer-songwriters Denton Hatcher and Molly Taylor with a [email protected] event this Sunday, July 14, at 4 p.m. Free and open to the public, the afternoon event will feature an up-close and personal performance from the duo. Visit the event page here for more information.