Self-taught tea sommelier Rachel Jackson offers Louisiana-centric blends | By Jeff Roedel -

Releasing a thick column of fog from the rim of a white paper cup, the rich amber roux beneath is steeped and, after a temptingly long wait to cool, now ready to drink. Called the Early Rise, its waters are spiked with orange peel and organic peppermint leaf, delivering a rare feeling best described as a “caffeine calm.” This unique balance is thanks to Rachel Jackson, self-taught tea sommelier and founder of Adornleaf Tea Co.

“A lot of herbal remedies are not tasty,” says the creative entrepreneur who arrived in Baton Rouge in 2010 to attend LSU. “Because I’m not a coffee drinker, I’ve always been into tea, and flavor is really important to me.”

Launched in 2019 after handing out homemade varieties to friends and family the previous Christmas, Adornleaf began while Jackson worked her way through graduate school studying public administration.

“As I got my brain back into academia, learning about herbal qualities and health benefits felt fun in a way that my grad program didn’t,” she says. “I became obsessed with it.”

From her own batch of locally sourced ingredients, Jackson created flavorful teas that remain customer favorites today; evocative blends like the God(dess) in Repose, infused with raspberry leaf—known for aiding circulation and reproductive health—and a citrusy celebration of home called Lemon Louisiane.

“We have such a beautiful climate that supports so many herbs and fruits and flowers. I wanted this tea to capture that essence,” Jackson says. “I hope people drink it and appreciate everything our state has to offer.”

Far from elitist, Jackson wanted her teas to be relatable and accessible. The company name itself promotes peace and calm.

“Continuing to learn things is just kind of who I am,” Jackson says. “When I started researching this, it was simply, ‘How can what I’m learning really help me not only stay healthier continually but save money because of that?’”

And just as brewing and sipping tea invites us to slow down, savor and reflect, Jackson has taken much of 2024 to do just that with her brand—appreciating where her tea passion-turned-side hustle has taken her and quietly dreaming up fresh recipes and avenues for growth to explore in the coming year. All while being as flexible as a leaf adorned by a kiss of the sun.

“This is a one-woman shop, and it has been rewarding and a lot of hard work,” Jackson explains. “But within that, I know I want to provide myself enough space for evolution.”

Jackson’s Adornleaf teas are available online and at Local Supply and House Brew (at Pelican to Mars) in Baton Rouge, Wildflowers Holistic Health and Wellness in St. Francisville, and Zen-Jūs in Zachary.

Rachel Jackson

Hometown: Monroe

Age: 33

Artistry: Handcrafted teas

Online: adornleaftea.com, @adornleaftea