This week, LASM's Steam Gallery celebrates local student artists

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum will host a reception celebrating the student artists featured in its debut exhibition, “Echoes of Eternity: The Impact of Egyptian Culture on Modern Society,” on Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Artworks inspired by Egyptian textiles, jewelry, fashion and painting showcase the lasting influence of Egyptian culture on contemporary art and design. Curated in collaboration with Ellemnop.art, the exhibition provides opportunities for student artists to highlight their work in the same way as industry professionals, providing valuable lessons and insights on creating artwork for galleries or museums and presenting an installation.

“Our goal is to guide each artist through the vital steps of showcasing their work in a gallery or museum setting, creating cohesive pieces, preparing for installation, and presenting themselves as professional artists to their peers, community, and patrons,” says Keidrick Alford, “Sensei” of ELLEmnop.Art.

Featuring art by East Baton Rouge Parish students, the exhibit accompanies “Discoveries on the Nile: Exploring King Tut’s Tomb and the Amin Egyptian Collection,” the year-long exhibit celebrating the 60th anniversary of LASM’s acquisition of the Egyptian mummified person.

This event is free to attend.

