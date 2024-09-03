Artifact Uprising: Shining a spotlight on LASM’s Egypt exhibit | By inRegister Staff -

This year marks the 60th since Louisiana Art & Science Museum acquired the mummified person that rest at the heart of its Egypt exhibit. One of the only mummified people on display in the southeastern region, he has educated and inspired generations of museum guests for six decades.

“We are so proud to display him,” development director Frances Mykoff says. “He is an iconic figure in Baton Rouge and beyond, and he has served as a way for people to learn and understand ancient Egypt and especially the Ptolemaic era, which he is from.”

To celebrate this milestone, LASM’s annual gala theme is “Party in the Valley of the Kings.” The event will kick off a museum-wide focus on Egypt, which will include a King Tutankhamun-focused exhibition titled “Discoveries on the Nile” featuring certified replicas of artifacts from King Tut’s tomb (pictured here), as well as authentic ancient Egyptian funerary masks. For more information on the gala, exhibition and upcoming programs, visit lasm.org.