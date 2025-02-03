Martini 2 by Antonio Ferachi. Oil on canvas. Ferachi, along with more than two dozen other Southern artists will have works available for view and purchase at The Corbel's Southern Artist Exhibition February 6-8.

Immerse yourself with the Southern Artist Exhibition at The Corbel

|
By
-

Add the Southern Artist Exhibition at The Corbel to your St. Francisville day-trip agenda this weekend. Stop by The Corbel Thursday, February 6, through Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to view original art and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and Champagne.

The exhibition will feature new works available for view and purchase from more than two dozen prominent Southern artists, ranging from light and bright abstracts by Erin Speights to impressionistic Louisiana landscapes by Antonio Ferachi. With a variety of styles and prices to choose from, this exhibition promises something for everyone. Whether you are looking to add new artists to your radar or are a collector and connoisseur, the Southern Artist Exhibition is one you won’t want to miss.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Corbel (@thecorbel)

Get an inside look at how The Corbel owners, Don and Susan Charlet, utilize original art and antiques in their French-inspired cottage here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shawn Cao and Riley Dunaway...

The pair are bringing onigiri to the Capital City with their business,

Get a closer look at...

The artwork of the iconic book series will be on display from February 27 to May

From the Editor: Surfing the...

In editor Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois' house, Spider-Man is

From the Archives: Winter Whirl

Mid-winter in the Capital City is a blur of activity as soon-to-be raucous revelers finalize

Acrylics on the Rocks offers...

New bar and art space, Acrylics on the Rocks, is offering a fresh and fun experience for

TRENDING STORIES