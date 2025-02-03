Immerse yourself with the Southern Artist Exhibition at The Corbel | By Bre Pizzolato -

Add the Southern Artist Exhibition at The Corbel to your St. Francisville day-trip agenda this weekend. Stop by The Corbel Thursday, February 6, through Saturday, February 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day to view original art and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and Champagne.

The exhibition will feature new works available for view and purchase from more than two dozen prominent Southern artists, ranging from light and bright abstracts by Erin Speights to impressionistic Louisiana landscapes by Antonio Ferachi. With a variety of styles and prices to choose from, this exhibition promises something for everyone. Whether you are looking to add new artists to your radar or are a collector and connoisseur, the Southern Artist Exhibition is one you won’t want to miss.

