Keep week night cooking simple with this White Chicken Chili recipe

The spring season is a busy one. And while it can be more convenient to just pick something up for dinner, there’s nothing like having a nice warm dish simmering on the stove to share with family and friends. This White Chicken Chili recipe from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard can be whipped together in less than an hour, so it’s a great option for those busy weeknights. Read on for the recipe details.

White Chicken Chili

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2½ cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (7-oz.) can diced green chilies

1 tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. paprika

½ small lime, juiced

2 (15-oz.) cans cannellini beans

1 cup sour cream

2 heaping cups deboned rotisserie chicken

Salt and pepper, to taste

Suggested toppings:

Fresh cilantro

Shredded cheese

Tortilla chips/strips

Green onions

Jalapeno slices

In a large (5-6 qt.) pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté until softened, 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Add chicken broth, green chilies, seasonings and lime juice.

Drain and rinse beans.

Add beans to soup pot and bring mixture to a simmer and cook, uncovered, for about 30 minutes.

Once heated, use a metal spoon and gently mash some of beans against sides of pot to thicken up soup—optional, but I find it helps with the creaminess.

Remove from heat and stir in sour cream and cooked chicken.

Garnish each serving with desired toppings and serve immediately.

Makes 4-6 servings.