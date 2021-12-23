Reader favorite recipes from the past year

As the new year rapidly approaches, the topic of resolutions becomes more and more common in holiday party small talk. It seems like everyone is trying to lose that extra 15 pounds, claiming “This year is my year!” If you find yourself in this position, we think you should go out with a BANG!

Enjoy our most-viewed recipes and restaurant hotspots one last time before the resolutions roll around and the restrictions follow, or bypass the antiquated idea of resolutions and enjoy these recipes into the new year.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding may have made this cake the bundt of the joke, but thanks to Aimee Broussard’s Cajun twist from our April issue, we’re taking this dessert very seriously. Ideal for serving alongside coffee or on its own for a special occasion, this recipe takes a traditional treat and kicks it up a notch.

As the cold fronts continue to roll in more and more regularly, it’s safe to say that soup season has officially arrived. Aimee Broussard has mastered comfort food with this recipe from our January issue, and you all seemed to agree, making it our number-two cuisine story this year. After all, what’s more comforting than some starchy potatoes and a healthy serving of cheese?

If you prefer going out over staying in (or maybe your oven is used more for storing sweaters like the great Carrie Bradshaw), then this list of Baton Rouge’s best rooftop restaurant options from an April edition of [email protected] is just for you. There’s no shame in your lack of cooking game, especially from these great views. Elevate your dining experience…literally.