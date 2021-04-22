Check out these ‘elevated’ restaurants in Baton Rouge for a rooftop dining experience

Baton Rouge might not exude big-city energy akin to bustling metropolises like New York or even New Orleans, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy impressive views high above the ground. With the growing trend of rooftop dining rising in popularity in the last few years, skyline bars and food spots have been popping up all around the country, and Baton Rouge is getting a taste of it. Here are a few of the Capital City’s high-profile hotspots:

In case you haven’t heard, BLDG 5 is the latest spot for rooftop dining after opening the new addition in early April. Bask in the glory of the restaurant’s alfresco dining with light and greenery spilling in from every corner.

The Capital City’s tried and true rooftop restaurant Tsunami has blessed Baton Rouge with its scenic views of the mighty Mississippi waters for more than a decade. With fresh sushi and cocktails and a buzzing atmosphere, it’s no secret why people come back to this trusty spot time and time again.

A sports fan’s paradise, The Chimes’ rooftop dining space is the place to be to catch a game and a glimpse of Baton Rouge’s golden sunset.

With a downtown project in the works, we’re looking forward to clinking our glasses at Baton Rouge’s newest rooftop lounge and bar that will be opening in the old Hound Dogs location.