Mulberry Market’s The Italian | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Since it opened in early 2023, Mulberry Market has honed its mission from a gourmet mercantile to an East Coast-inspired deli. A tidy expression of that tweaked brand promise is the shop’s signature Italian hoagie. Manager Paul Gardiner says the sub is built on French bread from John Gendusa Bakery in New Orleans, onto which thick slices of fresh mozzarella are melted.

Next comes freshly sliced prosciutto that the market imports from Italy, along with slices of Genoa salami, soppressata and mortadella. The stack of meats is topped with olive oil, pesto, roasted red peppers, salt and pepper, balsamic glaze and garlic aioli. “We really put a lot of time into sourcing those ingredients and making a true northeast-style sub,” Gardiner says. On the side? Let’s go with a bag of Zapp’s.

MULBERRY MARKET

8201 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1B

mulberrymarketbr.com

(225) 256-0328