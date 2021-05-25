This Cajun Bundt Cake recipe is straight out of Granny’s cookbook

When the word bundt is uttered, we can’t help but think back to the iconic scene from My Big Fat Greek Wedding. As is true in this romantic comedy, a bundt cake can be served up in whatever style we choose (sprouting a begonia up the middle is entirely optional). In Aimee Broussard’s case, that means a slight modification to a beloved recipe found in her grandmother’s cookbook. With sprinklings of shredded coconut and morsels of pineapple, this Cajun Bundt Cake recipe brings all the flavors of summer tightly packed up in a scrumptiously sweet desert.

CAJUN BUNDT CAKE

Ingredients

Cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp. baking soda

Pinch salt

1½ cups sugar

2 eggs

1 (20-oz.) can crushed pineapple

Topping:

1 cup sugar

½ cup butter

1 (5-oz.) can evaporated milk

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup shredded coconut, lightly toasted

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Coat a 10-in. Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.

For cake, in a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Add sugar, then eggs, 1 at a time. Fold in pineapple. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow cake to cool for at least 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack or cake stand to cool completely.

With oven still heated, spread shredded coconut onto a baking pan in an even layer and toast for about 3 minutes.

While cake is cooling, for topping, combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and vanilla in a medium saucepan, and boil slowly for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in pecans.

Place cake on a cake stand with extra room (for runaway topping). Pour half of topping over entire cake while cake is still hot. Use remaining topping to serve alongside cake for extra drizzle. Sprinkle toasted coconut on top of cake.

Makes 8-10 servings.