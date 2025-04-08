This nicoise salad recipe melds south of France and south Louisiana flavors for Easter | By Tracey Koch -

The classic nicoise salad was created in Nice, in the south of France. The original version consisted of ripe tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, olives and anchovies, all simply seasoned and lightly dressed with olive oil.

The nicoise salad gained popularity in the early 20th century. Celebrated chef and restaurateur Auguste Escoffier is credited for adding boiled potatoes and green beans to the dish, making it the quintessential French dish we know today.

I love serving a nicoise-style salad as part of my Easter luncheon because it can be tailored to suit everyone’s preferences. It’s a simple salad to throw together, and it makes a beautiful presentation with all of the vibrant spring veggies.

I put a bit of a Louisiana spin on my version by substituting shrimp in place of the traditional anchovies. I also boil the shrimp with new potatoes and fresh green beans in a Louisiana crab and shrimp boil to give everything a little extra kick. And I serve my version of this salad with a classic French-style vinaigrette that has just the right balance of acidity to help brighten the fresh flavors.

This article was originally published in the April 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.