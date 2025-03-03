A pollinator-powered charcuterie board puts on display the impact of honeybees | By Bre Pizzolato -

Bee enthusiast Kevin Langley highlights honeybees’ critical role in food security and educates the public about beekeeping, honey production and more by regularly hosting bee experiences and honey tastings at his three bee rescue apiaries across Baton Rouge. Each experience starts with a tour, where he brings visitors inside the hives, up close and personal with the bees. With his encouraging spirit, he makes brave beekeepers out of even the most hesitant guests. After meeting the bees and learning about their lives in the hive, visitors are treated to a honey tasting complete with a curated charcuterie board that showcases the role of bees in food security. The spread exclusively includes foods made possible by bees or greatly enhanced by honey. Here’s how to make your own.

Start with the fruit. Langley’s go-tos are apples, grapes, pears, blueberries, strawberries, gooseberries and clementines. These are just a few of the crops we would not have without the flight of the honeybee.

For nuts and crunch, add almonds (Langley opts for dark chocolate-covered ones), pumpkin seeds, wheat crackers and Grace’s Best Sunflower Seed and Rolled Oats Cookies. Sunflowers are an excellent food source for bees and even play a role in helping bees fight certain diseases.

For vegetables, consider cucumbers or cauliflower. The addition of radishes and kale for garnish also serves as a nod to the work of honeybees.

No charcuterie spread is complete without cheese. The sweetness of honey complements the sharpness of goat cheese and enhances the rich flavors of a tangy, veined blue, even converting those most skeptical of the pungent cheese, Langley says. He also suggests adding a soft Brie and nutty Parmesan for pairing with fruits and vegetables.

Langley completes his charcuterie board with honey straight from the hive by placing a frame—bees and all—on the table. Guests are encouraged to dip fingers directly into the honeycomb for fresh, raw and unfiltered honey straight from the source. To top it all off, pair it all with a floral or full-bodied mead, also known as honey wine.

Langley’s bee experience and honey tasting has become so popular by word of mouth that he now offers it as an AirBnB Experience, with all proceeds benefitting local bee rescues, relocations and ongoing education to help save the bees.