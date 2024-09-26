Make this classic Monday’s Meatloaf recipe for a nostalgic weeknight dinner | By Tracey Koch -

I don’t know why meatloaf and Mondays became a thing.

Maybe it’s because of the alliteration. Maybe it’s related to finding comfort through food at the start of the week. However, I do know that meatloaf has been around for a long time, and I feel very nostalgic for my childhood whenever I eat it.

I came up with this recipe when my children were little and have been making it since. Back then, my kiddos did not like to find “crunchy stuff” in their meat. So I started putting the onion, bell pepper and garlic in the food processor along with the eggs to blend everything up. What was then a way to sneak in ingredients, is now my preferred way of making my loaf. The pureeing helps to create a lighter, moist and tender meatloaf that, at least at my house, pleases the whole family. Plus, this recipe can be made a day or two in advance and baked later in the week, if Mondays aren’t your moment.

Monday’s Meatloaf Serves 6 2 pounds 85% lean ground beef ½ cup chopped onion ½ cup chopped bell pepper 2 cloves minced garlic 2 eggs 2 tablespoons ketchup 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper ¼ cup plain breadcrumbs For top of the meatloaf: 1 tablespoon light brown sugar 2 tablespoons A.1. Bold & Spicy Sauce ¼ cup ketchup ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line a standard 8.5-by-4.5-inch loaf pan with foil. Put the ground beef into a large mixing bowl. Place the onion, bell pepper, garlic, eggs, ketchup and Worcestershire into a food processor or blender. Pulse until the mixture is well blended and smooth. Pour the pureed mixture over the ground meat, and add in the salt, pepper and breadcrumbs. Mix until everything is well combined. In a small mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar, A.1. sauce, ketchup and kosher salt. Press the meat mixture into the lined loaf pan and then spread the sauce mixture evenly over the top of the meat. Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until the juices run clear. Remove the meatloaf from the oven. Allow it to sit for

5 minutes before slicing and serving.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.