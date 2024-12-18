Make merry memories at these Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas Day | By Madison Cooper -

In case you burn the turkey like Tim Allen’s character in The Santa Clause, or simply don’t want to cook after gift wrapping and opening presents, here are a few Baton Rouge restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Enjoy a meal without the hassle of standing over a stove or oven to make it. Just be sure to make reservations ahead of time, as many popular restaurants book up fast.

1717 River Road N.

Enjoy a three-course meal for $35 per person, featuring dishes like Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda Soup, Baked Creole Ham with Apple-Cranberry Glaze and New York Style Cheesecake for dessert. December Seasonal Cocktails include the Winter Margarita, White Christmas and Gingerbread Old Fashioned. Make a reservation here.

5160 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Start a new tradition of enjoying Indian cuisine on Christmas Day with family and friends at Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine, which will be open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. then again for dinner from 5–9 p.m. Indulge in dishes such as chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, lamb saag, vegetable samosa and more.

4728 Constitution Ave.

Enjoy a Christmas buffet fit with gumbo, fresh salads, a seafood display and a carving station. The buffet will be open from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Ticket are $75 for adults, $45 for children and $30 for children under 6 years old. Call 225-925-2244 for reservations.

150 Third St.

The Gregory will be offering a Christmas Day buffet featuring Louisiana and holiday favorites like prime rib, chicken and andouille gumbo, oysters, macaroni and cheese, desserts and more. The buffet costs $68.99 for adults and $35.99 for children. Call 225-408-1800 for more information.

5230 Essen Lane

India’s Restaurant will be serving up madras soup, chicken curry, hakka noodles, lamb lollipops and more to escape the cold weather and warm up on Christmas Day. It’ll be open from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and then for dinner from 5–9:30 p.m.

3132 College Drive

6280 Siegen Lane

Sink your teeth into some seafood on Christmas with shrimp, crab, scallops, lobster and more. Juicy Seafood will be open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. for your holiday celebrations.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

The Bon Temps Market Buffet will be open to guests 21 and older. For $35.99 a person, diners can enjoy familiar holiday favorites on the buffet menu.

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Sullivan’s will be open on Christmas Day serving up its full dinner menu of hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails. Make a reservation here.

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar. The restaurant will be serving it’s full menu, so come prepared for dishes like Double Cut Pork Chop, Seafood Linguini, Crawfish & Asparagus Soup, Louisiana BBQ Shrimp and more. Make a reservation here.

4608 Bennington Ave., Suite A

Keep the holidays healthy with plant-based soul food from this vegetarian and vegan restaurant located off College Drive. The cozy restaurant will be open 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Christmas Day, offering some of its signature menu items like plant-based burgers, Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Jackfruit Ribs and more.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.